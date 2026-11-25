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Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





Federal Government has said its target is to sustain the progress being made in the fight against HIV/AIDS through various public health interventions.

According to federal government’s statistics, annual AIDS-related deaths fell from 80,000 in 2010 to 32,000 in 2025, while new annual infections declined from 130,000 in 2010 to 64,000 in 2025.

It also said that national HIV prevalence has declined dramatically from a historical peak of 5.8 per cent in 2001 to 1.3 per cent in 2025.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, who spoke at the 2026 Nigeria HIV Prevention Conference in Abuja on Tuesday, said the country has made significant progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS in the last two decades working with global partners, civil society and dedicated health care workers.

Represented by the National Coordinator of the National Aids, Viral Hepatitis and STIS Control Programme (NASCP) Asebobola Bashorun, the Minister said the theme of the conference, “Building to Last: Reimagining HIV Prevention Strategies in Nigeria,” could not be more timely or imperative, adding it came at a period when government is being persuaded to put enough resources to support prevention and treatment efforts.

Salako said: “Over the last two decades, Nigeria working hand-in-hand with our global partners, civil society and dedicated health care workers, has made remarkable strides in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

“Through expanded access to antiretroviral therapy, viral load suppression, and targeted interventions, we have turned what was once a death sentence into a manageable chronic condition.”

He, however, warned: “We cannot treat our way out of the HIV epidemic if we do not focus on prevention. True epidemic control requires us to turn off the tap of new infections.”

Salako said under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and through the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative, government is deliberately transforming the health sector to prioritize primary prevention, sustainability, and domestic ownership.

He said reimagining HIV prevention means moving away from fragmented, donor-dependent vertical programmes towards an integrated, people-centred approach embedded within the revitalised primary health care system.

He however noted that new infections remain as high as 63,000, and that at least 25 per cent of women still do not attend antenatal care.

Salako challenged participants to anchor the reimagined strategy on four key pillars- closing the prevention gap for vulnerable populations, particularly adolescents, young women and key populations, and decisively eliminate vertical transmission so that no child in Nigeria is born with HIV.

In addition, he said there is need to embrace innovation and choice, by accelerating long-acting PrEP, self-testing kits and combination prevention, integrated with behavioural and structural interventions.

He said that another critical interventions should be to dismantle stigma and discrimination, working with traditional rulers, religious leaders and community gatekeepers to foster empathy and ensure safe access to care.

Salako added that there is need to ensure sustainable domestic financing and multisectoral ownership, with federal and state governments and the private sector increasing domestic funding to guarantee uninterrupted commodity security.

Earlier, Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr. Temitope Ilori, said Nigeria has made commendable progress in expanding access to testing and treatment, but must complement treatment gains with sustained efforts to prevent new infections.

She said the conference, with 19 sessions over three days, will focus on five priorities: preventing future risks through whole-of-society action, expanding prevention choices, strengthening sustainable country-owned systems, advancing community leadership, human rights and equity, and using research and data to improve outcomes.

Ilori stressed three commitments: national ownership must translate into practical action, people and communities must remain at the centre, and discussions must produce measurable outcomes.

Also speaking, Executive Secretary of CCM-Nigeria, Tajudeen Ibrahim Olaitan, said prevention remains the first line of defence, adding: “We cannot treat our way out of this epidemic, we must prevent new infections.”

He pledged CCM’s continued support and collaboration towards an HIV-free generation in Nigeria.

In his remarks, the Country Representative of the World Health Organization in Nigeria (WHO), Dr. Pavel Ursu expressed commitment on supporting efforts at HIV prevention, reduction of new infection as well as ensuring an HIV-free generation in Nigeria.

Chief Executive Officer of the Center for Integrated Health Programs, Dr. Bolanle Oyeledun said urged the country to consider the adoption of the whole-of-society approach by refocusing and redirecting resources and making sure that the campaign reached the youngest people

Speaking on behalf of women stakeholders, the National Coordinator, Association of Women Living with HIV and AIDs (ASWHAN), Mrs Esther Hindi said:

“We must boldly take enough old action to rethink intentionally enough to act and committed enough to sustain the gains we have made.

“HIV prevention is not merely health intervention. It is an investment in human dignity, equality, the future of our children and the well-being of our nation”.