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• As UN Women demands justice for survivors, end to impunity

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





Gender-based violence is costing Nigeria an estimated 1.5% of its Gross Domestic Product, GDP, roughly $3 billion annually in lost productivity, healthcare burden and disrupted livelihoods.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Ms. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, disclosed this yesterday at the flag-off of the 2026 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence in Abuja, warning that inaction is no longer just a moral failure, but an economic disaster.

The 2026 commemoration is themed, “Unite to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensure Justice, Protect Survivors and End Impunity.”

She said nearly one in three Nigerian women aged 15 to 49 have experienced physical or sexual violence, according to national data and field reports as well as over 27,000 sexual and gender-based violence cases were documented in a recent reporting cycle alone — alongside millions of unreported incidents continuing to scar communities across the country.

“We cannot afford to merely count these numbers. We must turn remembrance into rescue. Behind every statistic are thousands of victims and survivors whose lives have been forever altered by trauma, stigma and silent suffering. The scale of this crisis is undeniable and demands urgent action by all of us,” she said.

Also speaking at the flag-off, the UN Women Country Representative to Nigeria, Beatrice Eyong, said the campaign was a demonstration of solidarity and commitment of Nigerian women to the Government of Nigeria in the fight against gender-based violence.

“Our determination is to end all forms of violence against women and girls,” Eyong said.

She said this year’s theme was both a powerful call and a reminder of the urgency of collective responsibility.

According to her, the theme challenges stakeholders to move beyond awareness to action, beyond commitment to measurable results, and beyond responding to violence after it occurs, to addressing the root causes that sustain and normalise violence against women.

Eyong described violence against women and girls as one of the most pervasive human rights violations globally and in Nigeria, noting that the global evidence remains deeply sobering.

In Nigeria, she said, violence manifests in intimate partner violence, rape and sexual assault, child marriage, female genital mutilation, trafficking, sexual harassment and exploitation, harmful traditional practices, and technology-facilitated violence.

“The Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey continues to demonstrate the persistence of these violations, particularly among women and girls,” she said.

Eyong said despite years of advocacy, a lot still needs to be done, including strengthening laws, closing the implementation gap, investing in survivor-centred services, strengthening accountability and monitoring, and ensuring adequate and predictable funding.

She said funding lies at the heart of most of the challenges in the response to gender-based violence.

The UN Women representative reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to working with the Ministry of Women Affairs and every partner to scale up the response on violence against women.

“We work with traditional rulers, we work with government, we work with young people, and currently we are running a programme also that is looking at addressing violence from community to online,” Eyong said.

She expressed optimism that working together, stakeholders would continue to achieve the desired results.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim said under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who declared 2026 the Year of Family and Social Development, the Renewed Hope Social Agenda is translating the global call into concrete, measurable actions across Nigerian homes.

She said the ministry has lined up a comprehensive calendar of high-impact activities for this year’s commemoration, including the symbolic lighting of the headquarters in orange, a nationwide motorcade walk, a strategic town hall with Nigerian women ahead of the 2027 general elections, the 6th Annual Forum on Women, Peace and Security, the 2nd National Summit on Menstrual Hygiene Management, and special interfaith engagements including church services and prayers in mosques.