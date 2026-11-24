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The Teranga Lions of Senegal have reclaimed the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title they won on the pitch but bizarrely awarded to Morocco in the boardroom.

Senegal defeated Morocco 1-0 in the final but the trophy was taken away and given to hosts Morocco by CAF’s Appeals Board.

Dissatisfied with that decision, Senegal appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

CAS ruled in favour of Senegal, overturning CAF Appeal Board’s decision and reinstated the original ruling of its Disciplinary Board.

CAS confirmed: “The result obtained at the end of the AFCON 2025 final is confirmed (1-0 for Senegal).”

It ruled that the decision of the referee was final.

“After examining the arguments of the parties, the arbitral tribunal considered that the referee’s decision to restart the match or to stop it definitively falls within his sole discretion. By blowing the whistle to restart play, the referee considered that the conditions for restarting the match had been met – both teams were on the pitch again and both expressed their will to resume,” the decision read in part.

Senegal won the final on the pitch, but were later stripped of the title following the controversial match abandonment incident.

Hosts Morocco were awarded a 3-0 victory, but that decision has now been overturned, restoring Senegal as champions.

Unconfirmed sources said Tuesday that the Moroccans were mulling the option of appealing CAS ruling in the Supreme Court of Switzerland.