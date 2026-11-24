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*Urges Tinubu to ensure protection of Ovie Omo-Agege, other Nigerians irrespective of political affiliations

*Calls on IGP, DSS to conduct thorough, transparent investigation

Pastor Regina Omo-Agege, former INEC director and sister of ex-Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has condemned the killing of four persons and the shooting of several others during an attack on her brother’s campaign team at a political gathering in Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Regina described the incident as barbaric, unacceptable and a grave assault on Nigeria’s democracy.

She expressed shock and outrage over the attack, which reportedly claimed the lives of four persons, including members of the campaign team, while several others sustained gunshot injuries.

“Politics must never become a death sentence, and political ambition must never be pursued at the expense of human life,” she declared.

Regina, who said she was speaking both as a concerned sister and a Nigerian familiar with the political system, noted that she had served in government and retired as Director of Political Party Monitoring and Liaison at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

She said her experience working with politicians and political parties across the country had exposed her to intense political competition and electoral disagreements, but described the recent development as particularly disturbing.

“Since when did carrying ammunition to campaign venues become part of our political culture? Why should anyone attend a political gathering with ammunition? What justification can there possibly be for opening fire on people simply because of their political choices or affiliations?” she queried.

According to her, the incident goes beyond political rivalry and represents criminality that must be confronted decisively.



The former INEC director also disclosed that her brother had previously expressed concerns about threats to his life following his departure from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

She said although she did not fully appreciate the seriousness of his concerns at the time, recent events had compelled her to speak out.

“My brother had previously expressed concerns to me about threats to his life since his departure from the All Progressives Congress (APC). At the time, I did not fully appreciate the seriousness of those concerns. The events of recent days have, however, made it impossible for me to remain silent,” she stated.

Regina stressed that Omo-Agege’s political choices should not make him a target of violence, intimidation or assassination.

She also appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and ensure the protection of her brother and other Nigerians, irrespective of their political affiliations.

“I am not asking for political favour, but for the protection of human life. The government has a constitutional responsibility to safeguard lives, irrespective of political affiliation,” she said.

She further called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other relevant security agencies to conduct a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into the incident.

Regina insisted that everyone involved in carrying out, sponsoring, financing or facilitating the attack must be identified and brought to justice, regardless of their political connections or influence.

“The families of those killed deserve justice, and the injured deserve every necessary support,” she added.

She maintained that political campaigns should serve as platforms for exchanging ideas rather than grounds for violence and bloodshed.

“Delta State is not a war zone. Nigeria is not a battlefield. Campaigns should be platforms for ideas, not grounds for bloodshed,” she said.

While mourning those who lost their lives and praying for the recovery of the injured, Regina thanked God for sparing her brother’s life.

She made a strong call for an end to political violence, declaring: “Enough is enough. Our democracy must not be built on graves, and no Nigerian should have to pay with their life for participating in politics.”