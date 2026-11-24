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The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Olatunji Disu, on Tuesday said that the Nigerian Police Force would remain professional, neutral and accountable before, during and after the 2027 general election.

Disu gave the assurance while delivering a keynote address at the ongoing 2026 Media and Development Conference (MDC), organised by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), in Abuja.

The theme of the three-day conference is ‘Media, Technology and the Future of Democratic Societies.’

The IGP emphasised the importance of public trust and police-media collaboration in protecting electoral integrity.

He described the gathering as a family reunion between journalists and police officers, as both professions faced dangerous situations and shared similar challenges in the course of their duties.

He commended CJID and its partners for the investigations and research into foreign information manipulation, AI-generated disinformation, coordinated disinformation campaigns and emerging threats to media and electoral integrity.

He said such threats could distort political participation, erode public confidence and undermine democratic institutions.

He said that electoral integrity was a collective responsibility requiring the media, civil society, security agencies and citizens.

“Nigeria faces several interconnected threats ahead of the 2027 elections, including voter intimidation, suppression, attacks on electoral officials and facilities, misinformation and restrictions on freedom of expression,” he said.

Disu described the information environment as a new battlefield, warning that fake videos, manipulated audio recordings and false narratives on social media could trigger violence and undermine the electoral process.

According to him, public trust is fundamental to effective policing, hence the legitimacy of the police depends, not on uniforms, weapons or personnel strength, but on citizens’ confidence in the institution.

“When citizens trust the police, they give information. They come forward and do their own motions. They obey lawful instructions,” he said.

He, however, said that loss of public confidence could undermine police operations.

“They accept election results because they believe the process was protected fairly. When trust is lost, even the operational plan will fail,” he said.

The IGP assured Nigerians that the police would remain impartial during the elections, but warned that no officer would be allowed to serve as a political tool.

He said officers found supporting political parties, candidates or political leaders would face disciplinary action.

Addressing concerns about journalists’ arrests and prosecution, particularly over cybercrime allegations, he said that the police under his leadership would not be used to oppress individuals with opposing political views.

“Journalism is not a crime. Indeed, journalists are partners in progress and development.

“The media’s role is to hold government accountable,” he said.

He said that journalists in some African countries faced suppression, harassment and institutional censorship, adding that Nigeria enjoyed a relatively better level of press freedom compared with some neighbouring countries in the Sahel region.

The IGP called for improved relations between the police and journalists.

“The force is educating officers to appreciate positive media coverage and cooperate with journalists.

“The police will organise engagements and training sessions for officers and journalists in Abuja and other states ahead of the 2027 elections.

“This is in order to strengthen collaboration on election coverage, reporting and the protection of media practitioners,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the exchange of ideas among stakeholders would generate practical recommendations for strengthening Nigeria’s media ecosystem, public trust and democratic institutions. (NAN)

