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Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Technology developers, innovators and digital entrepreneurs have been challenged to harness the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to tackle governance challenges, promote economic inclusion and improve the quality of life of residents.

The Special Assistant on Communication to Oyo State Governor, Oladayo Ogunbowale, who made the call while delivering the keynote address at the 2026 edition of DevFest Ibadan, held in Ibadan, said the growing adoption of AI and digital innovation presented an opportunity for technology professionals to develop practical solutions that would make public services more accessible, strengthen accountability and expand economic opportunities across the state.

Ogunbowale while speaking on the theme ‘Building the Future: How AI and Digital Innovation Can Transform Governance and Society,’ described technology as a critical instrument for building a more responsive, transparent and inclusive system of governance, urging developers to move beyond the creation of commercial technological products and focus on solutions that directly address the challenges confronting individuals, communities and public institutions.

He said the Oyo State government was already laying the foundation for digital transformation, citing the state’s internally generated revenue of N103 billion in 2025, which he said exceeded the combined revenue of the two preceding administrations.

He attributed the achievement to the strategic deployment of science, data and technology in government operations, particularly in plugging financial loopholes, reducing fraud and improving revenue generation in critical sectors, including lands and housing.

According to him, the experience of the state demonstrates how technology can be deployed to improve public-sector efficiency, strengthen financial management and deliver tangible benefits to citizens, maintaining that the ultimate objective of technological advancement should be to make government services more accessible, ensure greater accountability in the management of public resources and create economic opportunities for a wider section of society.

The Lead Organizer, Google Developer Groups (GDG) Ibadan, Abidemi Tiamiyu, described DevFest as an annual, community-driven technology festival designed to equip participants with practical digital skills, expose them to emerging technologies and provide opportunities for mentorship, explaining that the programme offered hands-on workshops covering Google products, AI, coding and other technological tools that participants could deploy to improve their productivity and professional capabilities.

Tiamiyu, who is the Founder, Software Engineer Abit Technologies Hub Limited, disclosed that the organisers recorded more than 2,500 participants at the previous edition and were targeting over 3,000 attendees for the 2026 festival.

He expressed confidence that the projected turnout would surpass the previous year’s figure, adding that the event had continued to attract participants and speakers from different parts of Nigeria and beyond.

The Co-Lead, GDG Ibadan, Joshua Olajide, on his part, said one of the major objectives of DevFest was to transform participants from ordinary consumers of technology into independent product builders, explaining that advancements in AI were making it increasingly possible for individuals to develop websites, create graphics and build digital products without necessarily depending on external professionals for every task.

He said the development had created opportunities for individuals to turn their ideas into practical solutions, provided they were willing to learn and acquire the necessary skills.

The Developer Ecosystem Programme Manager, Google, Sodiq Akinjobi, while speaking with journalists on the sideline of the event, disclosed that developers, engineers, programme managers and product managers are currently building for Nigeria’s markets.

He said: “They are building their apps in Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, not just in English, so that they can cover everyone. So the information, the instruction and technology can reach everyone whether you are learned or not. And with user research, it is now getting easier to apply these technologies in your day to day activities.”