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An artificial intelligence-powered event-planning marketplace, Evnti, has launched to streamline event planning by connecting clients, planners and vendors on a single digital platform.

The platform is designed to bring service providers and prospective customers together to access services in event ecosystem and make bookings through the marketplace.

Eventi is an initiative of Oluwakemi Elizabeth Farinde, a Nigerian Cloud DevOps Engineer specialising in cybersecurity and identity security in the United States.

Farinde noted that by integrating players into one digital space, Evnti seeks to simplify the process of sourcing event services and facilitate connections between customers and service providers.

The platform also incorporates booking and payment functions, making the protection of users’ identities, financial transactions and personal information an important part of its operation.

Also developed by Farinde alongside Eventi, was OnePassPay_ a digital payment security platform designed to reduce the misuse of stolen payment card details.

OnePassPay generates one-time virtual cards for specific merchants, with each card configured to expire within 10 minutes. Users select the merchant they intend to pay and generate a virtual card restricted to that transaction, limiting the potential for compromised card details to be reused elsewhere.

The platform also maintains transaction logs to provide an audit trail of generated cards and payment activities, while its design avoids long-term storage of reusable payment credentials.

Its working prototype, developed with React, Node.js and a cloud database, runs on cloud infrastructure and is designed around the principles of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) 4.0.

The platform’s development roadmap also includes machine-learning capabilities to identify unusual merchant selections, repeated card-generation requests and login patterns that could indicate account takeover.

Farinde’s development of the two platforms draws on her professional experience as a Cloud DevOps Engineer on the cybersecurity federated identity team at a major United States airline, where her work involves identity management and controlling access to digital systems and resources.

Her technical background also spans cloud architecture, infrastructure automation and data science. She holds a Master of Science degree in Applied Data Science from the University of Essex, United Kingdom.

According to Farinde, businesses need to move beyond relying solely on the detection of suspicious transactions and adopt preventive measures that limit the exposure and misuse of sensitive information.

She also identified cooperation with card issuers and payment networks, encryption, identity controls and effective management of sensitive credentials as important requirements for secure digital payment systems.