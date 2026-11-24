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Real estate professionals have urged the Nigerian government to deploy land allocations, tax incentives and infrastructure development to curb rising rents and construction costs.

The professionals, who spoke at the third edition of the CW Real Estate Academy in Lagos, recently, warned that market forces alone cannot resolve the country’s housing deficit without deliberate policy intervention.

Managing Director of West Norwood Realty, Alfred Osagie, noted that government must move beyond passive regulation and actively use land allocation, title processing, and subsidies to reshape the property market.

“Rent is only a symptom. Value is a symptom of the behavioural pattern in the market,” Osagie said, as he urged policymakers to anticipate market challenges rather than react to them.

To lower housing costs, Osagie proposed dedicating state land exclusively to social housing, offering targeted tax relief to developers, and enforcing strict residency rules so low-income earners, rather than property investors benefit from subsidised homes.

He also called on cement manufacturers to offer discounted supplies for affordable housing projects, and urged Lagos and Ogun States to improve rail and road links so workers can live outside Lagos and commute easily.

Estate surveyor, Akinropo Abraham, echoed the call for public-private collaboration, recommending fast-tracked land titles and mandatory social-housing quotas for private estates.

He also advised large employers to provide staff accommodation to ease pressure on the rental market.

Another speaker, Akin Opatola, identified insecure land titles, poor infrastructure, and weak household purchasing power as the sector’s primary hurdles.

He noted that untitled land restricts property financing, while delayed infrastructure leaves new residential areas unlivable.

Beyond policy reforms, participants flagged unprofessional conduct as a major driver of public distrust in the sector.

Academy administrator, Aramide Olopo, noted that many newcomers mistakenly assume listing properties online makes them qualified estate agents, adding that the forum was designed to bridge that knowledge gap across the property value chain.

To enforce standards, Osagie advocated mandatory ethics training and periodic assessments for members of bodies like the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA), modelled on the United Kingdom’s Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

The three-day event themed ‘The Modern Real Estate Playbook’ brought together professionals from construction, law, finance, and technology to examine market valuation, transaction security, artificial intelligence and business scalability.