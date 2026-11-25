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Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The European Union has released an additional €10 million in humanitarian assistance for Nigeria as part of a €39.5 million funding package to address urgent humanitarian needs across the Sahel and Lake Chad regions, amid persistent conflict, displacement, food insecurity and climate-related shocks.

The additional funding for Nigeria, announced by the EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, during a Senior Officials Meeting on the humanitarian situation in the Sahel and Lake Chad on November 12, is expected to strengthen emergency interventions in communities facing severe humanitarian challenges.

The EU said the funding was part of a humanitarian package announced at the latest United Nations General Assembly, bringing its total humanitarian assistance to the Sahel and Lake Chad regions to €263.5 million for 2026.

The additional €10 million allocated to Nigeria will support the scaling up of food security interventions, multi-purpose cash assistance, nutrition and healthcare services in areas with high levels of displacement.

The funding will also be deployed to improve shelter conditions, access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene services, while support for logistics and telecommunications in humanitarian hubs will be reinforced to facilitate the delivery of emergency assistance.

Nigeria continues to grapple with humanitarian challenges arising from prolonged insecurity, displacement, food shortages and environmental pressures, particularly in conflict-affected communities where access to basic services remains limited.

Across the wider Sahel and Lake Chad regions, the EU said its humanitarian funding supports frontline humanitarian partners in delivering emergency food, nutrition, healthcare, protection, water and sanitation services, as well as education in emergencies, according to the most pressing needs in individual countries.

The bloc reiterated that its humanitarian assistance is guided by humanitarian principles and allocated strictly on the basis of needs, irrespective of political, religious or other considerations.

It also renewed its call for respect for international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians and humanitarian workers operating in crisis-affected areas.