Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Emma Okonji





After fifteen years of operation in Nigeria, Spectranet Limited, a broadband internet service provider, yesterday, announced its decision to temporarily shut down its operations in Ibadan and Port Harcourt, citing high cost of operations.

The company also reaffirmed its commitment to consolidate its Lagos and Abuja operations, with a view to deepening the markets with its Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) services in order to boost access to broadband connectivity.

The company explained that the decision to discontinue Ibadan and Port Harcourt services followed a careful review of its operations and the increasing operational challenges associated with delivering its services in the two cities, and gave six months of notice to affected subscribers, beginning from today.

Under the arrangement, subscribers in Ibadan and Port Harcourt will receive six months’ advance notice of the planned discontinuation. Spectranet services will remain available and supported throughout the notice period, with all services in the two cities ceasing at its conclusion.

The company emphasised that the decision affects only Ibadan and Port Harcourt, while its operations in Lagos and Abuja will continue.

Chief Operating Officer of Spectranet Limited, Mr. Sumit Gambhir, who announced the development, said the decision was difficult but necessary in view of prevailing operational challenges.

“Our decision to discontinue services in Ibadan and Port Harcourt was not taken lightly. We recognise the trust our subscribers have placed in Spectranet over the years and the important role connectivity plays in their daily lives.

“By providing six months’ advance notice, we want to ensure that affected subscribers have sufficient time to make their own decisions and arrangements before our services cease in the two cities,” Gambhir said.

He explained that the consolidation would allow the company to concentrate its operational resources and strengthen service delivery in its continuing markets.

“I want to reassure our subscribers in Lagos and Abuja that Spectranet remains committed to serving these markets. Our focus is on improving service performance, enhancing customer experience and delivering greater value through our broadband services.

“This consolidation will allow us to concentrate our resources on sustaining and improving the quality of service our customers expect, without compromising our service standards,” Gambhir further said.

Spectranet said it would continue providing its existing services and customer support in Ibadan and Port Harcourt throughout the six-month notice period.

The company also indicated that details of its proposed device buy-back programme for eligible devices and arrangements concerning eligible unused data balances would be communicated directly to affected subscribers, including applicable terms and procedures.

According to Spectranet, the decision forms part of its broader operational strategy to build a sustainable business while continuing to serve residential and business customers in Lagos and Abuja.

“As we build on our 15 years of providing broadband connectivity in Nigeria, our priorities include improving service performance, strengthening customer engagement and developing connectivity solutions that respond to the evolving needs of households and businesses,” Gambhir said, while further reaffirming the company’s commitment to its customers and the future of its continuing operations.