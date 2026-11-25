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• How daughter of Oba Akenzua II broke centuries-old male dominance of bronze casting

Princess Elizabeth Udinoghameyan Aghayiemwenre Olowu, Nigeria’s pioneering female bronze caster and sculptor, has died at the age of 86, leaving behind a legacy of artistic innovation, cultural preservation and edu-cational service.

The daughter of the late Oba of Benin, Oba Akenzua II, who reigned from 1933 to 1978, died on August 9, 2026. She was born into the Benin royal family on October 25, 1939.

Olowu broke a centuries-old tradition in Benin City by becoming the first woman to practise traditional bronze casting, an art that had historically been reserved for men. She also became the first female sculpture graduate of the University of Benin, where she was among the pioneering students of its Department of Creative Arts.

Her artistic journey began in childhood at the Oba’s Palace, where she grew up surrounded by traditional Benin artists, craftsmen and cultural practitioners. The environment nurtured her interest in art, while her mother’s skills in embroidery, beadwork, painting and traditional crafts further influenced her creative development.

After attending Government Primary School, Benin City, she proceeded to Holy Child College, Ikoyi, Lagos, where she distinguished herself in fine arts, winning the school’s outstanding art student prize and the Princi-pal’s Merit Award in 1960.

She subsequently attended the Federal School of Science, Onikan, Lagos, before beginning her teaching ca-reer in 1965 at Anglican Girls’ Grammar School, Benin City.

Olowu later taught at Itohan Girls’ Grammar School, Federal Government Girls’ College, Benin City, the Univer-sity of Benin Demonstration Secondary School and the University of Benin.

Her teaching career took a decisive turn when Prof. Cecil Todd, who was establishing the Department of Crea-tive Arts at the University of Benin, encountered the artistic works of her students during an exhibition at Itohan Girls’ Grammar School.

Impressed by their quality, he sought to meet their teacher and encouraged her to apply to the university.

She secured admission in October 1976 and, despite having six children at the time, completed her Bachelor of Arts degree in sculpture in June 1979, graduating with second-class upper honours.

She was one of only four students in the pioneering cohort to graduate that year and subsequently returned to the university for a Master of Fine Arts degree in sculpture, specialising in bronze casting, which she completed in 1984.

Her postgraduate research examined ways of improving the traditional Benin lost-wax casting technique to meet contemporary artistic requirements.

Her entry into bronze casting had begun much earlier. In 1966, she started learning basic casting techniques from a blacksmith whose workshop was located outside the gate of Itohan Girls’ Grammar School.

A decade later, she approached her father, Oba Akenzua II, for permission to learn the more sophisticated tra-ditional Benin lost-wax method. He granted her request and arranged for her to apprentice under Chief Ugiakha Omorodion, a respected bronze caster on Igun Street, Benin City.

She subsequently established her gallery and studio at 125 Sapele Road in 1977 and added a foundry in 1981, enabling her to undertake more ambitious casting projects.

Unlike practitioners who concentrated on modelling wax, Olowu independently handled the modelling, invest-ment and casting processes involved in producing her bronze works, while also experimenting with sand cast-ing.

Her artistic practice extended beyond bronze and sculpture to textiles, costume design, crafts, performance art and cultural documentation. She became particularly known for monumental sculptures executed in concrete and bronze.

In 1978, she designed and produced commemorative fabrics in two colour variations for the funeral of her fa-ther, demonstrating her versatility beyond conventional sculpture.

Her studio became an important meeting point for local and international artists, researchers, students and cul-tural enthusiasts interested in Benin art and traditions.

Her work attracted scholarly attention, including a chapter devoted to her in Betty LaDuke’s 1991 book, Africa Through the Eyes of Women Artists. Other scholars, including Paula Girshick Ben-Amos and Barbara Blackmun, also documented her artistic contributions.

She received several recognitions during her lifetime, including the Bendel State Award for Art and Culture at Bendel Expo ‘85 and first place at the Second Tourism Expo in 1988.

In 2022, she was honoured in the Art and Culture category at an International Women’s Day gala sponsored by UN Women at the residence of the United States Consul General in Lagos. Five female diplomatic representa-tives celebrated her contribution to the development of Nigerian culture.

Two years later, she was inducted into the Edo State Teachers’ Hall of Fame in recognition of her decades of service to education. After 35 years in teaching, she retired in 2001 but continued producing works in her stu-dio.

Beyond her artistic achievements, Olowu was also committed to community development, organising skills-acquisition workshops for unemployed people and market women to help them develop additional sources of income. Many of the programmes were provided free of charge.

She married her secondary school sweetheart, Babatunde Olatokunbo Olowu, with whom she had eight chil-dren, five sons and three daughters.

Her husband, who died in 2020, was a major pillar of her artistic career, supporting her studio operations, providing materials for her sculptures and occasionally assisting with casting.

Despite her demanding artistic and teaching commitments, she remained closely involved in raising their chil-dren, who also participated in some of her creative activities.

She retired from formal teaching in 2001 but continued working in her studio, maintaining her commitment to the preservation and promotion of Edo artistic traditions. She is survived by her eight children and several grand-children.