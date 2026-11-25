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2027: Inuwa Yahaya Urges Politicians to Embrace Issue-Based Campaigns, Shun Mudslinging

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has called on politicians across the state to conduct their campaigns in accordance with democratic principles, describing the contest for public support as a festival of stewardship, ideas and competing visions rather than an avenue for mudslinging, personal attacks and needless rancour.

Yahaya made the call during a visit to the palace of the Mai Tangle yesterday, His Royal Highness, Danladi Sanusi Maiyamba.

He expressed appreciation to the people of Tangale Chiefdom for their continued support and sought the monarch’s royal blessings for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates ahead of the 2027 general election.

The governor explained that, with his administration gradually approaching the end of its constitutionally prescribed tenure, it was important to return to the people in appreciation of their support, present the APC candidates seeking various elective offices, and solicit the prayers and blessings of the traditional institution.

Expressing confidence in the APC governorship candidate, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, Yahaya said his administration had recorded significant achievements in transforming Gombe State through sustainable economic development, urban renewal, infrastructure expansion and institutional reforms.

He particularly appreciated President Bola Tinubu for approving the establishment of a National Orthopaedic Hospital in Billiri, describing the project as a major federal intervention that would strengthen specialised healthcare delivery and expand access to quality medical services in the state.

He commended Tinubu for the courage and determination with which his administration was confronting longstanding structural, social and economic challenges facing the country, stating that the ongoing reforms are necessary to reposition Nigeria for sustainable growth and development.

The governor disclosed that his administration was also making arrangements to renovate the Billiri General Hospital to further improve healthcare services in the area. The project will cost over 3 billion Naira.

On infrastructure, Yahaya reaffirmed his commitment to expanding the road network across Billiri Local Government Area, citing the ongoing construction of Billiri township roads and other road projects across the local council as evidence of his administration’s determination to improve connectivity and stimulate economic activities.

He urged the people of Tangale Chiefdom to support and vote for APC at all levels in 2027, while appealing to politicians and their supporters to eschew divisive rhetoric, personal attacks and unnecessary hostilities, and instead focus on presenting their records, ideas and programmes to the electorate.

The APC governorship candidate, Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, thanked the people of Tangale Chiefdom for their continued prayers and support for peace, stability and development in Gombe State.

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin City





The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said the mobilisation of 50,000 young people for digital training demonstrates the Federal Government’s commitment to translating youth empowerment initiatives into tangible economic opportunities.

The minister, who spoke at the occasion of training of 50,000 young Nigerians on skills development field, said the federal government was determined to translate empowerment into reality.

As part of the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) initiative, a digital training, co-financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), and the Bank of Industry (BOI), is currently ongoing with 50,000 young Nigerians recruited across seven states in the North-Wesst under the Federal Government’s Skills Training to Jobs Programme.

Conclase Consulting Limited, through its StacStart platform, acted as the implementing partner

According to the minister: “Mobilising 50,000 young Nigerians across the North-West is proof that this administration’s commitment to youth empowerment is translating into real opportunity. These young people will not be trained and left to find their own way. Every step of this programme is built to lead to jobs and enterprise,” Idris said.

Dr. Olasupo Olusi, Managing Director/CEO, Bank of Industry, said: “As the executing agency of the iDICE Programme, the Bank of Industry is proud to see this milestone delivered across the North-West.

“The region has significant potential in areas such as fintech, agritech, digital commerce, as well as its rich film, fashion and textile industries.

“Through our partnership with the African Development Bank, Agence Française de Développement and the Islamic Development Bank, we are supporting young Nigerians to develop skills that can unlock opportunities in these sectors, strengthen local enterprises and contribute to job creation.”

The recruitment exercise, which took place between September 1 and October 9, 2026, covered Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto and Zamfara States, currently running.

The selected participants emerged from an evaluation process following the recruitment exercise.

The programme offers training of between 10 and 18 weeks across three tiers (basic, intermediate, and advanced), and is designed to equip young Nigerians with market-relevant skills in the digital and creative economy and connect them with employment and enterprise opportunities.

In a statement released to journalists in Benin on Tuesday, Adamson Victor, Communications and PR Manager, StacStart, said participants were settling into their sessions and engaging actively with the curriculum, adding that the initiative would extend beyond skills acquisition to support participants’ transition into employment and enterprise.

According to the programme organisers, participants will receive support towards employment through internship placements, job placements and certificates upon completion of the training.

The initiative is expected to contribute to efforts to address youth unemployment, strengthen digital and creative businesses, and develop a skilled workforce to support Nigeria’s growing digital economy.

The Programme Director for the iDICE Skills Training to Jobs Programme in the North-West at Conclase Consulting Limited, Damilola Abudu, said: “Training is now under way, and it is encouraging to see participants settling in and engaging actively with their lessons.

“Behind this was a lot of careful coordination, from registration across seven states to screening and onboarding. Our focus now is making sure every one of the 50,000 participants stays supported through the weeks ahead and finishes with a clear path to jobs and enterprise opportunities.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Conclase Consulting Limited and its subsidiary, StacStart, Adeposi Bamiduro, whose firm is the implementing partner for the iDICE Skills Training to Jobs Programme in the North-West, said the programme was designed to bridge the gap between skills acquisition and employment opportunities.

“Our focus has always been to connect skills training with real employment and business opportunities. With recruitment completed and training now under way, we are taking these 50,000 young people from learning to earning,” Bamiduro said.