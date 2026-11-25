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Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





Wife of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Titi Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated her husband on his 80th birthday, describing him as the incoming president of the country.

Titi, in a tribute to her husband, said at 80, Atiku’s vision for Nigeria was even clearer.

She stated, “Today, November 25th, 2026, my dear husband, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, (GCON), the Waziri Adamawa and the incoming President of Nigeria, turns 80.

“Eighty years of a life well-lived and 57 years of a love that has stood the test of time. For 57 years, you have been my husband, my friend, my gist partner, my strength and the father of my children.

“At 80, you are not tired. At 80, your vision for Nigeria is even clearer. I have walked with you through valleys and mountains, and I know what God has placed in you for Nigeria.

“That is why today, I do not just celebrate my husband at 80, I celebrate the incoming President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come May 29th, 2027, by the Special Grace of God. Nigeria needs your experience.”

She recalled that when she first met her husband as a young lady, she saw a cute, handsome, principled, brilliant, and focused Customs officer with big dreams.

According to her, “I did not know I was meeting a destiny. I did not know that God was giving me not just a husband, but a teacher, a father to my children, a hand-lifter, a co-visionary, and a lifelong friend.”

Mrs Atiku described the 57 years they had spent together as a couple as unblemished and untainted companionship.

She added, “Thank you for loving me not just as a wife to be kept at home, but as a partner to be unleashed.

“Many men would have stopped their wife from confronting human trafficking. You did not. You not only gave me the wings to fly, but the inspiration, the courage, the confidence and the wherewithal to fight for humanity and the vulnerable.

“You told me, Titi, go and save those girls. From that encouragement, WOTCLEF was born in 1999; a law was made to criminalise human trafficking in Nigeria and NAPTIP was established to save millions.”

Mrs. Atiku described her husband as a caring and loving father, saying even in the height of public service, he was present, he taught the children that wealth without character is poverty.

She declared, “You taught them that education is the greatest inheritance. You taught them that the road to success is not an easy one. According to you, the road to success is full of thorns, stones, potholes and brambles.

“The terrain is slippery like banana peel yet the road is sloppy. To climb this thorny road of success requires the total abandonment of lethargy and temporal pleasantries of life.

“Today, our children, grandchildren, and all the children you have picked from the streets and sponsored, rise to call you blessed as they continually drink from your fountain of knowledge and wisdom. Thank you for being the best father to our children.”