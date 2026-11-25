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Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto has promised that the proposed 2027 budget will be people-driven and shaped by the needs expressed by Sokoto residents.

He gave the assurance on Tuesday at the grand finale of the statewide citizens’ consultation on the budget, held in Sokoto.

It was the grand finale of consultations held across the three senatorial zones, where views from all 244 political wards were collated.

The forum gave grassroots residents the chance to express their needs, highlight community challenges and set development priorities.

Stakeholders at the meeting included traditional rulers, religious groups, women, youth, civil society organisations, local government representatives and professional groups.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto thanked stakeholders for their participation and said the engagement allows citizens to communicate their concerns directly to government.

He said a good budget must reflect the aspirations of the people and direct public resources to programmes that improve lives.

He noted that communities need more classrooms, better health facilities, improved water supply and expanded economic opportunities.

The governor stressed that the 2027 budget would be shaped by consultation, though he admitted that resources are limited amid competing demands.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Development, Dr Bashir Muhammad Achida, said the meeting reflected transparency, inclusiveness and accountability in public financial management.

He said the exercise was the fourth under the present administration, adding that it promotes participatory budgeting and builds public confidence.

In its remarks, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has urged the Sokoto State Government to match approved allocations with timely releases in the 2027 budget, so that budgets translate into results for children.

The call was made on behalf of the Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Sokoto Field Office, Dr. Michael Juma, at the State Citizens’ Town Hall Meeting on the preparation of the 2027 budget, where UNICEF commended the state for an inclusive and participatory process.

The UNICEF Specialist, Isa Ibrahim, noted that the state recorded notable results in 2026, including the development of the 2027–2029 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, mapping of over 300,000 out-of-school children, renovation of five Primary Health Centres, solarisation of 39 others, and the cure of 199,000 of 205,193 malnourished children admitted.

It also said 62,000 out-of-school children returned to learning, 250 adolescents and almajiri children were trained in digital and vocational skills, and 18,976 children obtained birth certificates.

The agency disclosed that it spent over $9 million, equivalent to N13 billion, in Sokoto in 2026, including procurement of ready-to-use therapeutic food, to complement government efforts for children and vulnerable groups.

However, UNICEF observed that overall budget performance stood at 33.3 percent as at end of September 2026, with the social sector at 27 percent, health at 21.5 percent and education at 29 percent, compared to 36.6 percent for Administration and 36.1 percent for the Economic sector.

It commended the state for allocating over 15 percent to health in line with the Abuja Declaration, 16 percent to education, and for releasing N135 million to SOCHEMA for the first time to enrol poor and vulnerable people in social health insurance.

For 2027, UNICEF recommended timely releases, a dedicated nutrition budget line, social protection financing at LGA level, support for legal identity, and expanded social health insurance, stressing that children must be at the centre of the state’s priorities and that every allocation must be released and every naira must deliver results for children.

In a vote of thanks, the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Buhari Umar Musheshe, commended Governor Aliyu and former Governor Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko for their leadership.

The event was attended by Senator Wamakko, representatives of the Sultan of Sokoto, former deputy governors, the Speaker of the State Assembly, party leaders and other dignitaries.