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• Amupitan worries over violations of electoral laws

Adedayo Akinwale and Linus Aleke in Abuja





Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has warned that democracy must not be reduced to a contest of political violence, intimidation, or the mobilisation of thugs and weapons to inflict harm on opponents.

Disu stressed that elections and political activities should be driven by peaceful engagement, respect for the rule of law, and the free expression of the people’s will, rather than the use of violence to gain political advantage.

He gave the warning during an interactive session with the chairmen and secretaries of political parties in Nigeria.

He said, “Let me state categorically that political competition must never become a justification for violence. Democracy provides an opportunity for citizens to freely express their political preferences, support candidates of their choice, and hold differing opinions without fear or intimidation.

“It must never become a contest of who can mobilise more thugs, deploy more weapons, or inflict greater harm on political opponents. No political ambition is worth the life of a Nigerian, and no electoral victory is worth the destruction of our national peace.”

Disu declared, “The position of the Nigeria Police Force is clear: we have zero tolerance for political violence, irrespective of the political party, candidate, personality, or interest involved. Our neutrality in the political process is non-negotiable.

“We owe allegiance to the constitution, the law, and the Nigerian people, not to any political party or individual. We will protect the rights of all lawful political actors to organise rallies, hold meetings, and participate in the democratic process.”

Disu stated, “However, we will not hesitate to take lawful and decisive action against anyone who engages in thuggery, intimidation, assault, the use of offensive weapons, or any conduct capable of disrupting public peace.

“I wish to remind all political actors that the Constitution, the Electoral Act, INEC regulations, and other applicable laws prescribe clear standards of conduct and consequences for electoral offences.”

The IGP warned that the recruitment, financing, or deployment of political thugs, threats of violence, attacks on electoral officials, destruction of electoral materials, and other unlawful acts will attract appropriate law enforcement action, subject to due process.

He also said those who sponsor, finance, or direct such acts would be treated with the same seriousness as those who carry them out.

According to him, “The police will investigate offences professionally and ensure that those found culpable are brought before the appropriate authorities.

“However, responsibility for ensuring peaceful political activities cannot be transferred entirely to the police. Political party leaders must take ownership of the conduct of their candidates, officials, youth wings, and supporters.

“National chairmen must issue clear directives against violence and ensure that these directives are respected throughout their party structures.”

Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, raised concerns over violations of electoral laws by political actors.

Amupitan warned that political parties must respect the legal framework governing campaigns, rallies, and other electoral activities ahead of the 2027 elections.

He expressed concern over the growing number of incidents of political violence and attacks on Nigerian citizens and members of political parties, describing the situation as worrisome.

He said the commission considered it necessary to suspend its activities temporarily to participate in the meeting, given the seriousness of the security challenges confronting the country’s electoral process.

Former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, criticised the police and INEC over their handling of electoral processes, warning that lapses in election management and the failure to hold perpetrators accountable could undermine the credibility of the 2027 general election.

Aregbesola expressed concern over the inability of security operatives to prevent political violence, alleging that police officers had, on some occasions, watched helplessly as suspected political thugs attacked members of his campaign team.

He said he had personally witnessed two separate incidents in which police officers, despite being stationed only a few metres away, did nothing to stop attacks.