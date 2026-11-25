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Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has emphasised the importance of technology in improving all aspects of military strategy and operations, noting that the effective integration of modern technological solutions was critical to strengthening the operational capabilities, efficiency and effectiveness of the Armed Forces.

Speaking at the official opening of the Ministry of Defence and Dell Technologies Strategic Workshop in Abuja, the Minister stressed that Nigeria must not remain merely a consumer of technology.

“Technology resonates with what our current posture should be: supporting our personnel with appropriate technology for operational effectiveness.

“Technology is no longer optional. It is essential to improving all aspects of strategy and operations, including enabling commanders to make better-informed decisions.

“Furthermore, the pursuit of technological advancement for the Armed Forces must go hand in hand with the development of local capacity.

“We must improve ourselves and also develop partnerships with reputable international companies for knowledge transfer, technical training and the development of indigenous expertise.”

The Minister described the workshop as an important step towards strengthening the technological capabilities of the Ministry of Defence, the Armed Forces and other partners.

He said: “It aligns with global technological advances, such as artificial intelligence, data analytics and digital systems, which are significantly changing the character of warfare and how security threats are identified and addressed.

“On our part, we shall assess your recommendations to identify areas requiring intervention. I wish to assure this gathering that the Ministry of Defence remains committed to partnerships that strengthen our national security institutions and enhance our defence capabilities.

“Our vision is to build a defence system capable of addressing today’s security challenges while remaining prepared for those ahead. This is consistent with the vision of Mr President for a safer and more secure Nigeria.”

The Country Head of Dell Technologies in Nigeria, Mr Abimbola Owoeye, said the company was privileged to partner the Ministry of Defence to accelerate Nigeria’s defence modernisation.