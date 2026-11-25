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Laleye Dipo in Minna





Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Mohamed Sani Musa, has said the political squabbles between some elders of the APC in the state were far from being resolved

Senator Sani Musa however conceded that the “Reconciliation Process” among State Political Stakeholders has commenced.”

The senator, who represents Niger East Senatorial District, posted this on his Facebook page by his Media Office.

“We believe in being honest with one another and with the public. It would therefore be misleading to suggest that all political differences have been settled

“Political disagreements are distinct from personal misunderstandings, and resolving them requires further engagement, understanding, genuine concessions and a willingness to find common ground.

“A key understanding reached at the meeting was the importance of forgiveness, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence. We believe that personal grievances should not be allowed to become permanent obstacles to peaceful relationships. But political misunderstanding has to be clearly addressed.

“What is significant is that the reconciliation process has commenced, it was agreed at the meeting that the key figures to meet as soon as possible to continue the process,” he said, adding that the process must however be in an atmosphere of openness, sincerity and mutual respect between the key figures in the collective interest of Niger State and its people.”

He added that he “remains committed to peace, unity, constructive political engagement and the advancement of Niger State” stressing that, “He firmly believes that differences should be managed through dialogue and mutual respect, without compromising personal convictions or legitimate political interests

“The journey towards reconciliation has begun. We welcome it, encourage its continuation and remain optimistic and hope about its eventual outcome,” the Senator said.