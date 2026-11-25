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•Expresses shock over accusation of alleged threat to FBN CEO

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Chairman of THISDAY/ARISE Media Group, Nduka Obaigbena, has described reports linking him to an alleged threat against the Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria (FBN), Olusegun Alebiosu, as a desperate smear campaign, insisting that he never received any invitation from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) or any law enforcement agency.

Obaigbena, who expressed shock over the allegation, said checks at all his offices and addresses revealed no communication from the police, maintaining that there was therefore no basis to be invited by the security agency.

In a statement issued by his office in Ikoyi, Lagos, the media mogul said he had maintained regular contact with the highest authorities of the Nigeria Police Force in recent weeks, including discussions on November 19 about how best to make state policing work in Nigeria.

He pointed out that there was no indication during the engagements that the police required his attention over any matter.

Obaigbena also dismissed suggestions that he had a personal disagreement with Alebiosu, explaining that both men had been discussing ways to resolve outstanding financial obligations owed by First Bank to THISDAY Newspapers and ARISE Television.

He said the discussions followed the bank’s issuance of a letter of non-indebtedness to the media group and were part of wider efforts to resolve the financial issues amicably.

“The attention of The Office Of Nduka Obaigbena has been drawn to a desperate smear campaign making the rounds that he has been invited by the Nigeria Police on the petition of the CEO of First Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu.

“First, Nduka Obaigbena has received no invitation concerning any investigation from the Nigeria Police or indeed any law enforcement agency at any of his addresses. We have checked all our offices and there is no such invitation.

“Secondly, Nduka Obaigbena has been in communication with the highest authorities of the Nigeria Police Force over the last few weeks and more recently last Thursday 19 November, discussing State Police and how best to make it work in Nigeria. And there was no indication that the Police needed his attention.

“Furthermore, Nduka Obaigbena has been in communication and dialogue with the said First Bank CEO, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu on how to recover debts from First Bank owed Arise Television and THISDAY Newspapers since First Bank issued a letter of non- indebtedness to the Group,” part of the statement read.

The media proprietor further recalled that First Bank lost its case against GHL at the Supreme Court on July 3, 2026, in a unanimous 5-0 decision in favour of the latter, following which both parties were exploring an out-of-court post-judgment settlement. He stated that there was therefore no basis to issue any threat to Alebiosu or anyone for that matter.

To further drive home his point, Obaigbena disclosed that he had met twice with First Bank Chairman, Femi Otedola, to discuss possible settlement arrangements, including at the residence of businessman Aliko Dangote and at Hotel du Paris in Monaco.

According to him, the discussions had continued through several exchanges of WhatsApp messages on possible settlement options.

Obaigbena also disclosed that Alebiosu had visited him at his Ikoyi office three times, with the second visit involving the presentation of a bottle of whiskey in a convivial atmosphere, while both men continued discussions on resolving any outstanding dispute.

He said the outstanding debts owed by First Bank to THISDAY and ARISE Television were also being addressed amicably without recourse to litigation.

“Therefore, there is no basis for any police invitation on any matter affecting First Bank or Mr Obaigbena,” the statement said.

Expressing shock over the allegation that he threatened Alebiosu, Obaigbena insisted that he had no reason to do so, stressing that any disagreement involving First Bank was institutional and not personal. He equally ruled out any personal dispute with Otedola.

The statement, however, raised questions about alleged internal succession struggles within the bank, noting that some executive directors were competing to succeed Alebiosu. It therefore urged the police to dig deeper in other directions.

It quoted the bank’s chief executive as having told Obaigbena that his tenure would expire in April next year and that he was unconcerned about whether it would be renewed. Against this backdrop, Obaigbena questioned whether the police had investigated the alleged rivalry within the bank.

“Mr Alebiosu did confirm to Mr Obaigbena that his current tenure expires April next year, and that a number of Executive Directors within the bank are scrambling for his position and that he does not care if his tenure is not renewed. Have the Police interrogated those directors of the bank who are in competition with Mr Alebiosu? Obaigbena asked.

The media entrepreneur also reaffirmed his respect for the Nigeria Police Force, recalling that he was a member of the 1995 Constitutional Conference Committee, which worked on the constitutional provisions governing the police.

He said he supported robust law enforcement and public order and would not engage in any conduct capable of undermining the responsibilities of the police, maintaining that he remains a law-abiding citizen.

“We have no reason whatsoever for threatening Olusegun Alebiosu in any shape or form as any dispute with First Bank is not a personal dispute with Mr Alebiosu whose tenure expires second quarter of next year nor any personal dispute with the Chairman of the Bank, Mr Femi Otedola,” Obaigbena emphasised.