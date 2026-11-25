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Police summon Omo-Agege, six others as ex-Deputy Senate President faults judgement nullifying his Senate ticket, heads to appeal court

NDC boycotts security meeting with IGP over killing of four members, says police complicit

Makinde: Resort to violence won’t save Tinubu from defeat, as PDP, Regina Omo-Agege, others decry attack

Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba, Sunday Ehigiator, Esther Oluku in Lagos and Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday, read those in the business of attacking campaign rallies and killing people the riot act, saying those who unleashed terror on Monday’s rally of former Deputy Senate President and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) senatorial candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege, in Ugheli will not go scot-free.

Oborevwori gave the warning during the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.



He declared that nobody, irrespective of political affiliation, status or influence, will escape justice for taking innocent lives.

The governor said, “Those that have killed, they can never go free. They will not go free. Nobody will be exempted. All will be brought to book. The law will take its course.”

Delta State Police Command summoned Omo-Agege, Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government, Hon. Jaro Egbo, and five others for investigation over the violence that erupted during the political rally.



At the same time, NDC announced its decision to boycott a security meeting convened by the Inspector-General of Police over what it described as escalating attacks on its members across the country.



NDC said its decision followed the killing of four party supporters during an attack on the campaign train of its Delta Central senatorial candidate, Omo-Agege.



Strongly condemning the development, the presidential candidate of Allied People’s Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, said the resort to violence would not save President Bola Tinubu from defeat in 2027.



National Leader of NDC, Senator Seriake Dickson; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under Taminu Turaki; elder sister of the attacked NDC candidate, Regina Omo-Agege; and several other interest groups also decried the attack and killings.



Meanwhile, Omo-Agege, yesterday, announced plans to challenge the judgement by the Federal High Court, Warri, nullifying his nomination as NDC candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District at the Court of Appeal.



Oborevwori condemned the growing threat of political violence and urged political actors to embrace peaceful engagement ahead of the 2027 general election.



He stressed that his administration will not condone the use of violence, intimidation, or unlawful means to advance political interests, insisting that anyone found culpable in the killing of innocent citizens will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

He invoked Sections 14(2)(b) and 33 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which respectively established the security and welfare of citizens as the primary responsibility of government.



The governor maintained that protecting life and property remained a fundamental responsibility of his administration, assuring residents that all necessary lawful measures would be taken to maintain peace and security across Delta State.



He cautioned political leaders against inflammatory statements and provocative conduct capable of triggering violence, urging them to exercise restraint and ensure that their supporters do not resort to bloodshed over political differences.



Oborevwori urged the electorate to consolidate their support for APC by voting for Tinubu, Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, and other party candidates in the forthcoming elections.



He reminded party supporters of the scheduled election dates, stating that the presidential and National Assembly elections would hold on January 16, while the governorship and state House of Assembly elections are slated for February 6.

Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme; Director-General of APC Campaign Council, Senator James Manager; APC State Chairman, Chief Solomon Arenyeka; and other prominent party leaders called for unity, strong grassroots mobilisation, and unwavering support for the party’s candidates.

Oborevwori had earlier yesterday visited the scene of Monday’s armed attack on the NDC gathering in Ughelli.

He said he was particularly saddened by the fatal political violence in Uduere Community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.



The governor challenged the security agencies to intensify efforts at bringing to justice the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Oborevwori earlier met with heads of security agencies in the state at the Ughelli Area Command Office of the Nigeria Police in company with Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr Samuel Etaifo Erale; Commander, 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Ibrahim Buhari; State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS); and other security officials.

The governor told newsmen at Uduere that it was unfortunate that political differences could degenerate into violence and the loss of human lives, particularly when the state had worked hard to sustain an atmosphere of peace since the inception of his administration in 2023.



Oborevwori said, “Those who know me know that I am not a violent person. That is why, in my M.O.R.E Agenda, the fourth pillar is dedicated to enhancing peace and security.



“We have been preaching peace, and Delta State has enjoyed relative peace since 2023. The important thing is how to sustain that peace.



“I want to assure the people that this will not happen again. This must stop. It must stop; we cannot continue like this.

“Political ambition and disagreement are features of democracy but such could never justify the destruction of lives and property.

“The perpetrators must be identified, arrested and made to face the full consequences of their actions.”

The governor stressed that the state could not afford to allow political activities to become a breeding ground for violence and insecurity.



While stating that peace and security were the hallmark of economic growth through investment and business activities, Oborevwori appealed to “all political actors to shun violence, maintain peace and refrain from actions capable of escalating tensions”.



Armed men suspected to be political thugs had on Monday defied police and other security presence to unleashed terror on a 2027 campaign meeting of Omo-Agege, the Delta Central Senatorial candidate of NDC, leaving four persons dead and many others injured.



The Delta State government has since imposed a dusk-to-dawn (6pm to 6am) curfew on the area.

A statement signed by Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Dr Kingsley Emu, said the curfew covered the entire Ughelli North Local Government Area.



Emu stated that Oborevwori was deeply disturbed by the killings and had directed security agencies to immediately swing into action to investigate the incident, identify those responsible, and ensure that they were brought to justice.

Omo-Agege and NDC condemned the attack in strong terms, warning that they will not be intimidated by political intolerance and hostility against members of the opposition parties in the state.

Police Summons Omo-Agege, Six Others



Delta State Police Command summoned Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government, Hon. Jaro Egbo, ove investigation into the violence that rocked Uzere community on Monday.



The command, in a statement by Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright (SP), also invited former Chairman of Uduere quarters, Gowon Egoigbe; incumbent Youth Chairman of Uduere, Onoriode Oneya; and an associate of Gowon Egoide, Edirin Wokode Ewhubare.



Others summoned included the nephew of Gowon Egoide and another associate of his, Erukaye Egoide, and Tony Gabon Mevowovo.

The police said in the statement, “In furtherance of the ongoing investigation, the Delta State Police Command has invited the following key political actors, and other persons of interest connected with the incident, to report to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Delta State Police Command Headquarters, Asaba, on the dates specified against their respective names.”

Delta State Police Command added, “The invitations form part of ongoing investigations aimed at establishing their level of involvement in the incident.”



Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Samuel E. Erale, according to the statement, urged all invited persons to honour the invitations as scheduled and cooperate fully with the police.



Erale warned that the command would not accept the presence of supporters and other persons not explicitly invited.

He assured members of the public of a thorough and impartial investigation, emphasising that anyone found culpable would be brought to justice, irrespective of political affiliation or status.

NDC Boycotts Security Meeting with IGP over Killing of Four Party Members in Delta



NDC announced its decision to boycott a security meeting convened by Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, over what it called escalating attacks on its members across the country. This followed the killing of four party supporters during an attack on the campaign rally of its Delta Central senatorial candidate, Omo-Agege.



The opposition party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, said it could no longer participate in security engagements with a police force it accused of failing to protect its members from politically motivated violence.



The party alleged that four of its members, including a close aide to Omo-Agege, were killed when suspected political thugs attacked the former deputy senate president’s campaign train in Ughelli, Delta State.



It stated that Omo-Agege narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during the incident, while several other supporters sustained varying degrees of injury.



NDC described the incident as part of a disturbing pattern of violence targeted at its members and supporters in different parts of the country. It accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of allowing political campaigns to degenerate into violent confrontations.



Explaining its decision to boycott the IGP meeting, NDC said it would not lend legitimacy to a security process that, in its assessment, had failed to guarantee the safety of opposition politicians and their supporters.



The statement said, “The NDC has decided to boycott the security meeting called by the Inspector-General of Police. We no longer feel safe and protected by a police force that watches helplessly the slaughter of our members across the country by hired thugs of the ruling APC.



“We will not lend legitimacy to a process that has failed to protect us.”



The party recalled alleged incidents of political violence in Benue, Edo, Cross River, Enugu, and Delta states, stating that its members have repeatedly been attacked or prevented from participating in political activities.



It cited an earlier incident in Benue State, where it alleged that thugs loyal to the APC-led state government prevented its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, from entering the state.



NDC said the latest attack in Ughelli had further heightened its concerns about the security of opposition candidates and supporters as political activities intensified ahead of the 2027 general election.

It accused the police and other security agencies of failing to demonstrate sufficient impartiality in responding to reported attacks on its members.



NDC said the killing of its supporters in Delta State occurred in the presence of security personnel, who were expected to protect lives and maintain public order.



It consequently accused the police of displaying bias in handling incidents of political violence and demanded investigations that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.



The opposition party called on the international community to prevail on Tinubu and the APC-led federal government to adhere to internationally accepted democratic standards.



“Democracy cannot survive where opposition members are hunted, attacked and killed with impunity while state institutions look the other way,” it said.

NDC, however, maintained that it remained committed to peaceful and issue-based campaigns, insisting that neither intimidation nor violence would force it out of the democratic process.

Makinde: Resort to Violence Will Not Save Tinubu from Defeat



Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation (MDPCO) condemned the choice of violence by alleged APC agents against opposition parties, saying the resort to violence by Tinubu will not save him from defeat in 2027.



MDPCO particularly condemned the brutal gun attack on members of NDC, including the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, resulting in the killing of four Nigerians, with several others injured.



According to a statement by MDPCO’s Director of Strategic Communication, Richard Ihediwa, ‘’This APC’s resort to killing before the 2027 general elections raises apprehension of a bigger design to use armed thugs to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens apparently with the aim to frustrate the smooth conduct of the elections having realized that the APC can never win in a peaceful, non-violent, free and fair contest.



‘’Nigerians can recall that deployment of violence prelude to elections has been distinctive traits of the APC. This trait was reinforced by President Tinubu’s directive to his supporters ahead of the 2023 election that political power is not going to be served in a restaurant. They don’t serve it a la carte. At all cost, fight for it, grab it, snatch it and run with it.

‘’It is therefore not surprising that the APC neither cautioned or condemned the outburst by its Edo State Chairman, Jarret Tenebe, that the party will invoke the power of AK-47 on anyone who attempts to stand against its plan to deliver President Tinubu in the 2027 elections.’’



Ihediuwa further said, ‘’The current violent attacks by agents of the APC agents against the opposition in various states of the country including, Sokoto, Kebbi, Edo, Lagos, Cross Rivers, Kaduna, Kano and the latest being Delta State all stem from the disposition of the APC to grab power ‘at all cost’.



‘’It must be noted that APC has not decisively condemned these incidents of violence by its members. It has not demonstrated any willingness to call its members to order or make any tangible effort to rein in the merchants of violence within its ranks.

‘’This deafening silence and apparent reluctance to demand accountability deepen public apprehension and clears every doubt that the APC is not ready for a free fair, credible and peaceful democratic competition.”



MDPCO said, ‘’This APC’s attacks against the opposition and other Nigerians, if not checked, portends dangerous days ahead as Nigerians will never allow any political party to weaponise violence and or use insecurity as a pathway for electoral conquest.

‘’President Tinubu and the APC must come to terms with the fact that Nigerians have vehemently rejected them as being witnessed in APC campaign rallies across the country. The resort to violent will not save the President from obvious defeat in January.’’

Regina Omo-Agege Condemns Attack on Brother’s Campaign Team, Calls for Probe



Former Director of Political Party Monitoring and Liaison at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Regina Omo-Agege, condemned the killing of four persons and shooting of several others during an attack on the campaign team of her brother, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, in Delta State.



She called on Tinubu and the security agencies to intervene, investigate the incident, and ensure the protection of her brother and other Nigerians against political violence.



Regina, in a statement, said the attack occurred during a political gathering in Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.



She described the incident as barbaric and an assault on Nigeria’s democracy, warning that political participation must not expose citizens to the risk of losing their lives.



She stated, “The reported killing of four persons, including members of his campaign team, and the shooting of several others in broad daylight is barbaric, unacceptable and a grave assault on our democracy.



“That people can gather peacefully to participate in a political campaign and end up losing their lives to violence is a frightening development that every well-meaning Nigerian must condemn.”



She stressed that political ambition should never be pursued at the expense of human lives, adding that political disagreements must not degenerate into violence and intimidation.



Speaking from her experience in public service, Regina said she had worked directly with politicians and political parties across the country before retiring as Director of Political Party Monitoring and Liaison at INEC.



She stated that she witnessed intense political competition and electoral contests, including a period when Nigeria had more than 100 registered political parties, but described the reported shootings as particularly disturbing.



She said, “Since when did carrying ammunition to campaign venues become part of our political culture? Why should anyone attend a political gathering with ammunition? What justification can there possibly be for opening fire on people simply because of their political choices or affiliations?”

PDP: It’s Result of APC’s War Rhetoric

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Tanimu Turaki said the violent attack on the NDC campaign in Uduere, Ughelli North, Delta State, was a direct result of the persistent violent communication deployed by APC ahead of the 2027 general election.

A statement by National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Ini Ememobong, said APC was following the body language of the president on party thuggery and violence.

According to Ememobong, ‘’The president, as the leader of the APC, said in 2022 that power must be grabbed, snatched and run away with, and further declared in 2026 that all is fair in politics.

‘’These two statements alone, coming from their leader, were the adrenaline that APC followers needed to unleash unmitigated mayhem on opposition parties.

“APC figures, from Senator Fadahunsi of Osun to the Chairman of Kuje Area Council and the party’s Edo State Chairman, have at different times and places issued direct threats to citizens who do not intend to vote for their party.”

PDP said, ‘’In Delta State, intimidation of the opposition, has recently become a recurring pattern. In November alone, there have been at least two deadly attacks on the opposition, which is widely believed were sponsored by the APC.

‘’With this latest attack and the deaths and injuries it caused, the world can now clearly see the fruits of the evil seed planted by the APC through violent communication.”

PDP called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately disavow the war and anti-opposition rhetoric he previously deployed.

It stated, ‘’The security agencies to ensure that the investigation ordered by the Inspector-General of Police into yesterday’s attack is thorough and transparent, that its findings are made public, and that other political attacks across the country are investigated in the same way.



‘’The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), National Peace Committee, and election observers to name and shame, at an international scale, persons perpetrating political violence.



‘’The security agencies, especially the police, to ensure their neutrality and professionalism, especially in the face of accusations that their personnel were present but unhelpful at the scene of the crime in Uduere.’



‘’We mourn those killed, including Moses Anaughe and Akima Efemena Umukoro, and we stand with their families and with all those injured.’’

ANA Decries Killings, Warns the Youth



Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Delta State chapter, condemned the political violence that resulted in the death of four persons and injuring of scores of others in Uduere.



ANA described the incident as not only “anachronistic but barbaric”, occurring at a time when democracy ought to be the order of the day.



In a statement signed by its Chairman, Peter Emuejevoke Omoko, the association said the rising trend of political violence in Delta State in recent times should be a thing of concern to all well-meaning Deltans.



According to Omoko, in a democracy, power resides with the people through the ballot and not guns.

He challenged persons seeking political office to engage the people through people-oriented programmes and policies, rather than resorting to violence.



The ANA chairman also called on youths in the state to resist being used by politicians as instruments of political violence.

While offering Delta ANA’s deepest condolences to the families of the slain victims, Omoko called on relevant security agencies to commence investigation to bring perpetrators to book.

Omo-Agege Faults Judgement Nullifying His NDC Senate Ticket, Heads to Appeal Court



Omo-Agege, yesterday, announced plans to challenge the judgement by the Federal High Court, Warri, nullifying his nomination as NDC candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District at the Court of Appeal.

Omo-Agege, in a statement by his media adviser, Sunny Areh, said his legal team had been directed to immediately commence appeal against the judgement delivered yesterday.



The NDC senatorial candidate described the judgement as disappointing, stating that some of the court’s findings are inconsistent with the documentary evidence presented during the proceedings.



He particularly faulted the court’s finding that Omo-Agege’s name was not contained in the NDC membership register submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at least 21 days before the party’s primary election.

According to him, both NDC and INEC presented documents showing that Omo-Agege’s name appeared in the membership register submitted to the electoral commission.



He further stated that INEC acknowledged receipt of the register and issued Certified True Copies of the same document to several persons, with Omo-Agege’s name reflected in it.



Omo-Agege said the appeal would seek to establish the basis for the trial court’s contrary finding despite the documentary evidence allegedly confirming the senator’s membership in the register.



He also questioned the legal standing of the plaintiff, Prof. Alexander Osondu Akpodiete, to institute the suit, stating that he did not obtain nomination forms, was not cleared by the party to contest the primary, and was not listed among the participants in INEC’s monitoring report.



Omo-Agege maintained that the circumstances raised questions about whether Akpodiete had the requisite locus standi to challenge the outcome of a primary in which he did not participate.



He also stated that the plaintiff did not ask the court to declare him the winner of the primary or award him the party’s ticket, but instead sought to invalidate Omo-Agege’s nomination. He said the implications of that position would also be brought before the appellate court for consideration.



In the statement, Omo-Agege alleged that attempts were made before the judgement to persuade INEC to remove his name from its final list of candidates, but the commission declined after confirming that his name appeared in the membership register submitted by NDC.



Describing the disputed documents as official records rather than political claims, Omo-Agege insisted that they should be properly examined in the course of the appeal.



He stressed that his decision to challenge the ruling should not be interpreted as an attack on the judiciary, but as an exercise of his constitutional right to seek appellate review.



The NDC Delta Central Senatorial candidate urged those celebrating the judgement as the end of his political ambition to exercise patience, insisting that the legal process is not yet concluded.



He reaffirmed his commitment to NDC and the people of Delta Central, adding that he would continue to pursue his political ambition through lawful and democratic means.



The Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State, had nullified Omo-Agege’s nomination as the NDC candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District in the 2027 general election.



It cited non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act for his disqualification.



The court, presided over by Justice Hyeladzira Ajiya Nganjiwa, ordered INEC to remove Omo-Agege’s name from its list of candidates for the election and restrained the former deputy senate president from parading himself as the NDC senatorial candidate.



The court held that the statutory window for conducting fresh primaries to nominate another candidate had elapsed, stating that the Electoral Act prescribed a timeline of 180 days before the general election.



The judgement followed a suit instituted by Akpodiete, marked FHC/WR/CS/120/2026, challenging the validity of Omo-Agege’s nomination on grounds bordering on his resignation from APC, membership of NDC, and eligibility to participate in the party’s senatorial primary.



Delivering judgement, Nganjiwa dismissed all five preliminary objections raised by Omo-Agege, NDC, and INEC challenging the competence of the suit, before proceeding to determine the substantive issues raised by the plaintiff.

The court held that NDC failed to comply with the mandatory provisions of the Electoral Act regarding the submission of its membership register to INEC ahead of its primary election.



Nganjiwa found that Omo-Agege’s name was not contained in the NDC membership register submitted to INEC at least 21 days before the conduct of the party’s primary election.



The judge further held that NDC failed to provide credible evidence establishing that its membership register was subsequently updated and submitted to INEC within the statutory period preceding the primary.



Relying on INEC’s revised electoral timetable, the court also stated that Omo-Agege participated in the APC senatorial primary held on May 18, 2026, a development which, according to the court, established that he was still a member of the APC at the material time.



Nganjiwa maintained that only persons whose names appeared in a political party’s membership register, in accordance with the requirements of the Electoral Act, were eligible to participate in its primary elections.



On the admissibility of a previously withdrawn affidavit, the court held that a party was entitled to withdraw an affidavit already filed in a proceeding, adding that once withdrawn, such an affidavit ceased to form part of the court’s records and could not be relied upon in determining the matter.



The judge maintained that a valid nomination could not be founded on a process that failed to satisfy statutory requirements, stressing that where a political party fails to comply with the Electoral Act in nominating its candidate, INEC is not permitted to include such a candidate on the ballot.



Consequently, the court invalidated Omo-Agege’s nomination, directed INEC to delist him, and restrained him from presenting himself as the NDC candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District in the forthcoming general election.