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*Acknowledges former VP’s contributions to education, entrepreneurship, private sector, job creation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on his 80th birthday, recalling his support for the former vice president’s 2007 presidential bid under the defunct Action Congress platform.

Tinubu, in a statement he signed, described Atiku’s contributions to Nigeria’s political development, education and private sector as remarkable.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to former Vice President and African Democratic Congress Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on his 80th birthday today, November 25, 2026,” the President said.

The President also recalled their political relationship, particularly his support for Atiku’s presidential ambition in 2007.

“Of particular note are the many years of political engagement and undying commitment to democratic pluralism that I share with him, including my support for his 2007 presidential bid under the defunct Action Congress platform,” Tinubu stated.

According to him, the support reflected his belief that democracy thrives when political actors are free to participate, present alternative visions and contribute to discussions on leadership and governance.

Tinubu said his political philosophy had consistently emphasised deepening democracy, strengthening political institutions, respecting divergent opinions and ensuring that political competition serves the interests of Nigerians.

He also reiterated his advocacy for politics without bitterness, stressing the importance of reconciliation after political disagreements.

“I have always advocated politics without bitterness and leaving room for reconciliation after differences or disagreements with political opponents,” he said.

Despite their different political affiliations and occasional disagreements, Tinubu said Nigeria’s democracy would continue to benefit from citizens committed to democratic engagement, national development and the rule of law.

The President also acknowledged Atiku’s contributions to education, entrepreneurship and the private sector, particularly his investments in business development and job creation.

He singled out the establishment of the American University of Nigeria, Yola, saying it had expanded access to quality higher education and strengthened human capital development.

Tinubu further acknowledged that he and Atiku now belong to different political camps and hold contrasting views on national issues but said their shared commitment to Nigeria’s unity and democratic stability should remain paramount.

“Although the former number two citizen and I now travel different paths and hold contrasting views on national issues, our shared commitment to Nigeria’s unity and democratic stability must remain paramount,” he said.

As Atiku joins the Octogenarian Club, Tinubu wished him good health, renewed strength and more years of service to Nigeria and humanity.

“Happy 80th birthday, Your Excellency,” the President added.