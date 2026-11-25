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Former Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Wednesday denied intercepting the telephone conversations of Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA).

El-Rufai, who stated this when he opened his defence before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja, also denied asking anyone to do so.

The former governor told the court that he had never owned equipment used to intercept telephone calls and had no technical knowledge on how to do so.

Led in evidence by his lawyer, Paul Erokoro, SAN, El-Rufai also denied having access to the NSA’s communication networks or devices.

He maintained that his comments during the February interview on Arise Television were political rhetoric and not an admission that he had intercepted Ribadu’s telephone.

“I used ‘we’ to refer to opposition politicians.

“When I said ‘tapped’, it was an embellishment intended to make the government feel the pain we are feeling.

“It was rhetorical and exaggerated. My objective was to engage in political retort and linguistic flourish,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court had, on Oct. 26, dismissed a no-case submission filed by El-Rufai in his ongoing trial over alleged unlawful interception of the telephone communications of Ribadu.

Justice Abdulmalik, in the ruling, held that the Department of State Services (DSS) had placed before the court sufficient evidence to warrant the court to call on the ex-governor to enter his defence if he so desires.

The judge, therefore, ordered El-Rufai, the sole defendant in the charge, to enter his defence.

El-Rufai had opted for a no-case submission after the DSS closed its case by calling two witnesses.(NAN)