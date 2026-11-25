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Sunday Okobi

Payaza, a pan-African financial technology company, has acquired Ghana-founded small business commerce platform Seesail Technologies Limited through its commerce subsidiary, Shopaza, in a strategic move aimed at expanding access to digital commerce tools and financial services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Africa.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Chief Marketing Officer of Payaza, Shola Asiru, the company said that the acquisition, whose financial details were not disclosed, would see Seesail’s entire team integrated into Shopaza, while the company’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Victor Blavo, assumes the position of General Manager, Africa.

He noted that the deal is expected to strengthen Shopaza’s capacity to provide small businesses with integrated tools for selling, payment processing, business management, distribution and access to finance.

According to the companies, the acquisition builds on an existing business relationship, as Seesail merchants had previously used Payaza’s payment infrastructure to process transactions, allowing the fintech company’s leadership to monitor Seesail’s growth and operational progress.

The statement quoted Payaza Chief Executive Officer, Seyi Ebenezer, as saying that the acquisition followed the company’s confidence in Seesail’s business model and its potential to transform commerce for small businesses across the continent.

“We watched Seesail from the inside through the payments they ran on Payaza. They built real traction with very little. We believe in the dream, and we are bringing the jet fuel so they can move as fast as they can,” Ebenezer said.

Under the new arrangement, “each Seesail function will retain operational autonomy and receive a dedicated budget from the outset, while benefiting from strategic guidance from Payaza’s chief executive.”

Blavo said Seesail was inspired by his mother’s difficulties in rebuilding her business after relocating from Lagos to Ghana, where limited access to finance and basic business management tools made it difficult for her to re-establish her operations.

He explained that the experience shaped the company’s founding philosophy that providing small businesses with the right tools to sell, monitor operations and grow would ultimately improve their access to financing.

“Seesail started from my mother’s struggle. Tools come first, and finance follows. Shopaza has built strong foundations, and I could not ask for a better partner to help take them further,” he added.

Blavo, who has worked with Nigerian, Ghanaian and international companies, including Chipper Cash, established Seesail through a bootstrapped approach before building it into a growing commerce platform.

His appointment is expected to support Shopaza’s expansion across African markets, combining Seesail’s experience in serving small businesses with Shopaza’s existing commerce infrastructure.

The integration will also enable the combined platform to deepen its focus on addressing challenges confronting African SMEs, particularly limited access to digital business solutions, financing and distribution networks.

Payaza Africa, founded in Lagos in 2022, provides payment infrastructure covering collections, payouts, embedded finance and digital commerce. The company serves small businesses and large enterprises across Africa, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Oceania.

It has presence in 31 countries across the world, and operates or maintains regulatory registrations in several markets, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Canada, the United States and New Zealand.

Shopaza, its commerce platform, provides small and growing businesses with tools to sell online and in physical stores, accept payments and manage business operations from a single platform.

Seesail Technologies, founded in Ghana, is built around the idea that accessible commerce tools can help small businesses establish sustainable operations and improve their prospects of securing finance.

The acquisition marks another development in efforts to strengthen Africa’s SME ecosystem through the integration of financial technology, digital commerce and business management solutions.