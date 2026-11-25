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The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has distributed an additional 1,282 laptops to beneficiaries of its scholarship scheme in Nigerian universities.

The two-week exercise conducted this month was the fourth phase of the initiative by the PAP Administrator, Dr Dennis Brutu Otuaro.

Among the many institutions covered in the exercise were the Achievers University, Elizade University, Lead City University, Afe Babalola University, Gregory University, Lux Mundi University, Wigwe University, and Ritman University.

Commenting, Dr Otuaro noted that the initiative underscored his unwavering commitment to equipping the scholarship students with a vital tool to aid their learning, research, and academic performance.

He urged them to utilise the computer device diligently and also take their studies seriously.

He said: “Education is a critical driver of socio-economic transformation, sustainable peace, development in the Niger Delta; and a laptop is an essential tool that will enhance learning, research and academic excellence by our scholarship students.

“The computer device will also enhance their digital literacy, innovation and personal growth because, today, education and industries have become much more technologically driven across the world.

“We will continue to do our best for our scholarship beneficiaries under the mandate of President Bola Tinubu to build a solid foundation for the future of the Niger Delta and the country, knowing that education is the vehicle that will enable us to achieve it.”

Otuaro expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for strengthening human capital development, sustainable peace and development in the Niger Delta with his massive support for the PAP under his Renewed Hope Agenda.

He stated that the unmatched 13,300 onshore and more than 500 offshore scholarship deployments since his appointment by President Tinubu, and the laptops given to beneficiaries, would not have been possible without the president’s unshaken commitment to the programme.

While also extending his gratitude to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for his effective supervision of the programme, the PAP helmsman also thanked stakeholders for their consistent support and encouragement.

Otuaro equally reiterated his call on people of the Niger Delta to remain steadfast in their support for President Tinubu and vote for him in the 2027 general elections to continue with his good plans for the region.

Some of the students, including Aaron Ogheneruruo (Lead City University), Emikonde Cecilia (Gregory University), Ebimobowei Tamaradoubra (Achievers University), and Fuwe Oke (Ritman University), thanked the President and Dr Otuaro for educational empowerment and promised to study very well.