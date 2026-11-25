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Technology professional, Oyindamola Adebayo, has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) framework designed to address concerns about the reliability of automated medical imaging analysis.

The initiative comes amid increasing adoption of AI in healthcare to support medical diagnosis, improve clinical processes and expand access to specialist services.

Adebayo’s work focuses on developing quality assessment systems for AI-assisted radiology and independently evaluating computed tomography (CT) radiation-dose measurements.

The framework, known as Quality Conditioned Multimodal Clinical Intelligence (QC-MCI), was conceived in 2021 to address challenges associated with the quality of medical images and accompanying clinical information used by AI systems.

According to Adebayo, some automated systems may analyse medical images without adequately determining whether the available information is suitable for the intended diagnostic task.

Medical images can be affected by factors such as patient movement, equipment limitations, incorrect positioning and inconsistent imaging protocols. Incomplete clinical records and fragmented hospital information systems may also affect the reliability of automated analysis.

These challenges could be particularly relevant to healthcare facilities operating with different generations of medical equipment and varying levels of digital infrastructure.

The proposed framework is designed to introduce an additional layer of quality assessment before AI systems interpret medical images.

Under the approach, the system would evaluate image quality and the completeness of relevant clinical information before determining whether to proceed with analysis.

Depending on the quality of the available information, the framework could support a comprehensive or limited assessment or recommend referral to a qualified healthcare professional for further evaluation.

Adebayo’s approach emphasises the importance of incorporating mechanisms that enable AI systems to recognise uncertainty and identify potentially unreliable information.

He maintained that the development of healthcare technologies should extend beyond algorithm design to include measures that ensure the quality and suitability of information used in clinical decision-making.

The framework reflects efforts to address data quality, accountability and human oversight in the application of AI to healthcare.