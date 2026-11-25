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Laleye Dipo writes on the 2025 National Examination Council NECO Productivity Awards describing the event as one of the transformational drive of the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the organisation Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi.

The popular music “Stand up Stand Up for the Champions” rang through the the main conference hall of the National Examination Council NECO recently as the organisation presented awards to its egg heads and dedicated workers with a driver topping the list of the staffers that received the awards.

The hall filled to the brim by members of the academia, politicians and journalists stood up for Akhai Bernice Kuyet, a female and former student of School Sense Barnawa Kaduna, and Eke Felix Emenike, a male and former student of the same school, as they stepped to the podium to receive their awards for being adjudged the most proficient students in the 2025 Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the organisation.

The duo did not only pass the 9 subjects they entered for most of which were science related but also passed them with distinctions!

Also, Daniela Chiamaka of Christland High School Ikeja and Salihu Umar Kadir of international school Barnawa new extension Kaduna excelled in the Basic Education Certificate Examination, while Ubochy Nancy of the Diamond Special School Owerri Imo State was adjudged the best in the Gifted Children examination.

As they stepped to the podium, some of them either with their parents or guardians with shoulders high, the crowd appreciated their excellent performances with the clapping of hands and joining in the singing of the Song “stand up, Stand up, for the Champions”.

One awardee who could also not hide his joy was Mr Ndamadu Aliyu who was honoured for being the best driver in the entire NECO organisation in 2025.

Unconfirmed reports have it that NECO have not less than 120 vehicles for the transportation of examination materials, therefore with equal number of drivers and to be rated the best among these drivers Ndamadu Aliyu surely should be elated.

Mrs Ruth Nnamani rose tall among all the 36 state Coordinators as she was rated the best of them all.

The Council also presented certificates of meritorious service to 55 staff retirees in recognition of their years of service, loyalty and dedication to the examination body

The victorious students were presented with Tablets and undisclosed amounts of money.

The awards were introduced by the Professor Dantani Wushishi administration “to celebrate our students – the ultimate beneficiaries of our work- whose excellent performance reflects hard work discipline and perseverance”

It is also put in place ” to boost morale, motivation, and productivity also intended to “inspire healthy competition and continuous improvements, fostering a culture of excellence in NECO and the nation at large”.

Professor Dantani Wushishi believes that publicly acknowledging and rewarding exemplary and exceptional performance of staff and stakeholders “is a veritable strategy for enhancing the quality and effectiveness of our educational services in Nigeria”

Saluting those he described as the “Army of NECO” Professor Wushishi said they ensured that Banditry, Kidnapping Sit-at-home orders never stopped the conduct of the examinations therefore justifying the awards and

describing such resilience as comparable to the responsibilities of the armed forces.

One takeaway from this presentation, especially the one for students and pupils, is that the winners are all from private schools, which therefore makes the development food for thoughts for the managers of public schools.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Alhaji Abdullahi Idris Garba, in an address said the ceremony was more than the presentation of certificates and awards, describing it as “a recognition of the people whose dedication and professionalism had sustained the Council’s mandate”.

Garba said the annual productivity awards were intended to motivate personnel, boost morale, encourage healthy competition and promote continuous improvement in the Council.

He observed that the credibility of examinations depended not only on policies but also on the commitment, competence and integrity of those responsible for implementing them.

According to him, the conduct of examinations must be anchored on integrity, prudence, fairness, transparency and efficiency, given the impact of examination outcomes on the future opportunities of students.

Garba then commended NECO staff for their resilience, particularly in ensuring that examinations continued despite security and operational challenges.

He urged the awardees to see their recognitions as a motivation to achieve greater results and encourage every member of staff, irrespective of their role, to contribute to the success of the Council.