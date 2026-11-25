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A stalwart of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Edo State governorship aspirant, Mr Kenneth Imansuagbon, has called on Nigerians and lovers of democracy to rally behind former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, describing him as the most viable candidate capable of rescuing the country from poverty, hunger, insecurity and what he termed the mismanagement of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.

Imansuagbon, who made the call on Wednesday while felicitating with Atiku on his birthday, urged Nigerians to translate their desire for a better country into electoral action by voting for the former vice-president.

He said the country required purposeful leadership, economic direction and a government committed to the welfare of the people, arguing that Atiku possessed the experience and political capacity to provide the needed change.

The popular Edo politician and educationist, in a statement in Benin City, described Atiku as a statesman of uncommon courage and a steadfast defender of democracy whose contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development remained indelible.

He said the former vice-president had, over several decades, remained at the forefront of the struggle for participatory governance, the rule of law and the protection of citizens’ rights.

According to him, Atiku’s consistent advocacy for national unity, political inclusion, restructuring and institutional reforms has continued to shape conversations about Nigeria’s future.

Imansuagbon, popularly known as the ‘Rice Man’, said the ADC regarded Atiku as a father figure and a symbol of hope whose political ideals were in tandem with the party’s vision of building a just, prosperous and egalitarian society.

He maintained that Atiku’s wealth of political experience, commitment to democratic values and belief in Nigeria’s potential placed him in a position to provide the leadership required to address the country’s mounting challenges.

The former governorship aspirant also commended Atiku for mentoring younger Nigerians and sustaining his involvement in the country’s political development despite the challenges of public service.

“Your Excellency remains a symbol of resilience, patriotism and fortitude,” Imansuagbon said.

He prayed for continued strength, divine grace and long life for the former vice-president, expressing optimism that the milestone birthday would usher in greater fulfilment and impact in his national service.