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Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ShakaraSquare Ng, Dr. Ijeoma Ude, has received a Women Empowerment Award at the 11th Africa Future Leadership Conference and Awards held in Lagos.

The recognition was presented on Friday, November 20, 2026, at the Oriental Hotel, during the event organised by Africa Future Leadership Magazine in collaboration with the Africa Future Leadership Conference and Awards.

Ude dedicated the award to women who continue to pursue their ambition despite challenges, describing the recognition as an encouragement to keep creating opportunities for others.

In her acceptance message, she said the honour represented every woman who refused to give up, those building something from nothing and those daring to dream bigger.

She explained that her mission had always been to encourage women to believe in themselves, develop their abilities and succeed.

According to her, the award was not the end of her journey but a reminder to do more, support more women and continue creating opportunities for them.

Ude also expressed gratitude to her family, particularly her husband and children, for their support.

Congratulating Ude after the ceremony, Dr. Esther Ijeoma Nnamdi described her as a woman whose influence extends beyond personal accomplishments to creating platforms, opportunities and experiences that inspire transformation.

Nnamdi highlighted Ude’s contributions to Nigeria’s entertainment and events industry, particularly her role in convening two major events in Lagos State.

She described the ShakaraSquare Ng CEO as a purposeful leader who understands the importance of turning vision into action through courage, creativity, consistency and determination.

According to Nnamdi, Ude’s influence becomes more meaningful when channeled towards creating opportunities, amplifying voices and making a difference in people’s lives.

She also commended Africa Future Leadership Magazine and the Africa Future Leadership Conference and Awards, convened by Ambassador Mark Idiahi, for recognising individuals whose contributions deserve greater visibility across Africa and beyond.

Describing the recognition as well deserved, Nnamdi congratulated Ude and expressed hope that the award would mark another milestone in her journey of impact, innovation and service.

The ceremony attracted several prominent dignitaries, including Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo; Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia; and Anambra State First Lady, Dr. Nonye Frances Soludo.

The three dignitaries attended the November 20 ceremony at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos, joining other personalities from different sectors to celebrate leadership, innovation and contributions to development.

Their presence added to the gathering, which provided a platform for recognizing individuals and institutions making contributions across Africa.

The conference was held under the theme ‘Beyond Leadership: Building Legacy,’ bringing together conversations on leadership, development and the importance of creating lasting impact.

For Ude, the Women Empowerment Award represents another milestone in her work in Nigeria’s entertainment and events industry.

Her acceptance message also reinforces her commitment to supporting women, encouraging them to pursue their ambitions and helping more of them create meaningful opportunities for themselves.

By dedicating the honour to women working towards their dreams, Ude presented the recognition as more than a personal achievement, describing it as a renewed responsibility to empower others.