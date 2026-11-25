Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to make an order foreclosing the defence of African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, in his ongoing trial for alleged cyberbullying.

Counsel to the DSS, Akinlolu Kehinde, SAN, informed Justice Mohammed Umar shortly before adjournment, that an application had been filed to the effect.

Kehinde told the court that Sowore’s legal team had already been served with the application.

The senior lawyer, who submitted that Sowore exceeded the five adjournments he is entitled to in criminal trial by nine, said there must be an end to this.

“Before we finally draw the curtain to the proceedings, I want to bring to your lordship notice the application we filed and and served on the defendant.

“The application is that, there must be an end to all these. The defendant has since exceeded the number of adjournments as required by law,” he said.

He urged the court to allow the application to be taken.

In the motion on notice filed on November 23 by Kehinde, the DSS sought two orders.

The security agency sought an order of the court ordering the closure of the case for the defence.

It also sought an order directing the parties to file and exchange their final written addresses within such time as the court shall direct, and fix a date for the adoption of the said addresses.

Giving a nine-ground argument, the lawyer said Sowore was in the suit and was re-arraigned on a two-count charge on which he pleaded not guilty on January 19, 2026, and thereafter the trial commenced.

He said the DSS called its witness and closed its case in March 2026, and the defendant’s no-case submission was overruled on May 8, 2026 and he was called upon to enter his defence.

The lawyer said Sowore, as particularised in the affidavit in support of the motion, sought or procured an adjournment of the proceedings on at least 14 occasions.

He said eight of the adjournments were sought since he was called upon to enter his defence.

“This is far in excess of the five (5) adjournments to which a party is entitled under Section 396(4) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

“Since the defendant/respondent opened his defence on 6th July 2026, the trial has not progressed beyond the evidence of two defence witnesses,” he said.

Kehinde said Sowore has repeatedly filed applications and processes which had the effect of stalling the trial, including the subpoena issued against him, the lead counsel to the complainant/applicant.

He said the court had on several occasions warned Sowore against further delay.

According to him, the right to fair hearing guaranteed by Section 36 of the Constitution is a right to an opportunity to be heard, not a right to an unlimited number of adjournments.

He argued that a defendant who has been afforded ample opportunity to present his defence and fails to use it cannot complain of a breach of that right.

‘Section 36(4) of the Constitution guarantees a fair hearing within a reasonable time, and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 requires that criminal trials proceed from day to day or, where that is impracticable, within the strict limits on adjournments prescribed by Section 396 of the ACJA.”

Kehinde urged the court to grant the application in the interest of justice.

Responding, Reuben Adakole, who appeared for Sowore, acknowledged the receipt of the application seeking to foreclose their defence.

Adakole, however, said that before the prosecution’s application could be taken, the court needs to deliver its ruling on the objection raised by Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, against their subpoena, including their preliminary objection and ex-parte motion.

“In as much as the application tends to foreclose us, there is our application which the court ought to pronounce on first. Until after the ruling, we can look at it. The application is unripe my lord,” he said.

Kehinde, however, corrected Adakole’s impression that the prosecution’s request was to get a date to hear the application seeking the foreclosure of Sowore’s case.