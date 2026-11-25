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The Kwara State Local Government Staff Pension Board has disclosed that over N2 billion has been released by the 16 local government councils for the payment of outstanding gratuities to retired local government/LGEA workers who exited service between 2018 and 2019.

The Executive Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission and Chairman of the Local Government Staff Pension Board, Alhaji Umar Danladi Shero, disclosed this while speaking with journalists on recent developments in the commission and the ongoing efforts to address outstanding pension obligations.

Alhaji Shero explained that beneficiaries within the 2018–2019 period had commenced receiving their payments following the completion of the necessary verification and screening exercises.

He described the development as another significant step in the state government’s sustained commitment to the welfare of retired local government workers and LGEA workers, noting that the payment exercise is part of the ongoing efforts to clear inherited gratuity liabilities from the past administration.

The executive chairman particularly commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for his commitment to the welfare of pensioners and for identifying with the plight of retired workers at the local government, SUBEB and the state at large.

He noted that the governor’s continued support and intervention have provided the necessary enabling environment for sustained pension administration, regular pension payments and gradual settlement of outstanding gratuity obligations inherited from previous administrations.

According to him, between July and October, the state government expended over N7 billion on gratuity payments to local government and LGEA retirees covering the 2011–2017 period, while the ongoing payment has now been extended to beneficiaries from 2018 and 2019, with over N2 billion released for that purpose.

Shero further assured pensioners that all necessary arrangements had been put in place to ensure a seamless and transparent payment process, adding that payments would be made directly into beneficiaries’ designated bank accounts.

He reaffirmed the board’s commitment to ensuring that all verified eligible retirees receive their entitlements in line with the state government’s commitment to addressing outstanding gratuity obligations and improving the welfare of pensioners.

The executive chairman urged beneficiaries to remain patient and cooperate with the board where necessary, assuring them that the payment process would continue in an orderly and transparent manner.

He reiterated that the government’s resolve is to ensure that no eligible pensioner is left behind as efforts continue towards the eventual clearance of outstanding gratuity liabilities.