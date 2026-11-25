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Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately resign from office or be impeached.

The party made the following statement by the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, suggesting that President Tinubu may have interfered with the Supreme Court judgment in the 2023 Kano State governorship election based on the governor’s agreement to switch to the president’s party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC said the governor’s revelations during his recent BBC Hausa interview indicate that the president may have committed a serious breach of Section 413 of the 1999 Constitution, which made “gross misconduct” the basis for the president’s removal from office.

ADC said: “No conduct can be more heinous on the part of a democratically elected president than to make the administration of justice an instrument of political bargaining. No betrayal of the presidential oath can be more profound than to pervert the cause of justice in pursuit of personal political advantage.

“In plain language, what Governor Yusuf admitted to was that the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, got the highest court in the land to award him justice in exchange for him to decamp to the APC. This is a very grave allegation that undermines every principle regarding the rule of law, independence of the judiciary, and, indeed, the fight against corruption.”

The party consequently called on the National Assembly to initiate impeachment proceedings and ensure that all parties to the alleged arrangement are made to provide evidence.

“The Supreme Court is not an extension of the APC national secretariat, and the president of Nigeria is not the proprietor of the Nigerian judiciary. With this revelation, the president has signalled to the rest of the world, including investors, that the rule of law is dead in Nigeria and that the Supreme Court of Nigeria is actually pliant to the political whims of the president. What a shame!”

The ADC, therefore, challenged the National Assembly to demonstrate whether its allegiance is to the president or to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.