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Segun James

The Nigerian Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, Senator Ita Enang, has told the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Germany Chapter, that the President Bola Tinubu government is determined to deepen political and economic relations with the European Union.

He emphasised the importance of deepening economic relations, strengthening international partnerships, and creating opportunities that will accelerate Nigeria’s economic growth and sustainable development.

Enang, who stated this during a dinner meeting with the APC leadership, stressed that the nation has seen significant progress in the last four years.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to attract increased European investment into Nigeria.

In his remarks, the APC Germany Chairman, Jide Fashakin, underscored the importance of closer collaboration between the party and the Nigerian Embassy, particularly in identifying and harnessing the expertise, technical knowledge, and international experience of Nigerian professionals living in Germany.

He noted that strategic partnerships could establish effective platforms for connecting skilled Nigerians in the Diaspora with institutions, businesses, and development initiatives back home, thereby promoting knowledge transfer, investment opportunities, technology exchange, and national development.

Enang reaffirmed his willingness to support broader engagement among APC chapters across Europe and promote greater pan-European solidarity.

The meeting was further enriched by the presence of other distinguished stakeholders, including the Chairman of APC Poland, Hon. Adekunle Ayoola; the National Secretary of APC Netherlands, Hon. Kayode Opadola; and former Chairman of NIDO Germany and European Director of Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Otunba Tony Akinyemi.

The gathering reaffirmed the collective commitment to constructive political engagement, community mobilisation, and support for the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly the Tinubu-Shettima 2027 Re-election Project, under the spirit of ‘Uniting for Progress and Democratic Strength’.

Furthermore, members of APC Germany and other distinguished Nigerians preparing to travel to Nigeria as part of a Diaspora delegation assured the ambassador of their unwavering commitment to mobilising support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in 2027.

They expressed confidence in the administration’s ongoing reforms, describing them as necessary steps towards repositioning Nigeria, strengthening its economy, attracting investment, and restoring the country’s standing among the comity of nations.

APC Germany believes that sustained diaspora participation, strategic mobilisation, and collective commitment will play an important role in consolidating the gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

APC Germany sincerely appreciated Senator Enang for his exceptional hospitality, encouragement, openness, and continued commitment to Nigeria’s progress.

“We look forward to sustained engagement, stronger institutional partnerships, and practical initiatives that will deliver meaningful benefits to Nigeria and Nigerians at home and abroad,” it stated.