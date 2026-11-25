Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Nume Ekeghe

The Committee of e-Business Industry Heads (CeBIH) has identified gaps in Nigeria’s digital identity infrastructure as a major barrier to expanding financial inclusion, strengthening transaction security and improving access to financial services.

The industry group said reliable identity verification remained critical to the sustainability of Nigeria’s rapidly expanding digital payments ecosystem, particularly as more Nigerians embrace digital banking and other financial technology services.

The Chairman of CeBIH, Mrs. Abidemi Asunmo, stated this in Lagos at a press conference to announce the 2026 CeBIH Annual Conference organised in partnership with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The conference, scheduled for December 1 and 2 at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, will focus on the theme: ‘Digital Identity: A Catalyst for Financial Inclusion, Trust and Growth’.

Asunmo said the collaboration with NIMC is aimed at strengthening the connection between Nigeria’s national identity infrastructure and the financial services industry, noting that individuals without adequate identity documentation often face difficulties accessing bank accounts, credit, insurance and other essential financial services.

She argued that the conversation around digital identity must extend beyond enrolment figures to address how effectively identity infrastructure is utilised across the economy.

“These are some of the reasons why we believe the conversation around digital identity must move beyond enrolment numbers to focus on utilization, interoperability, security, accessibility and the real value identity infrastructure delivers to citizens and the economy,” she said.

She also highlighted the significance of the NIMC Act 2026, signed into law by President Bola Tinubu on June 26, saying the legislation provided an important foundation for strengthening identity verification and authentication systems.

According to her, reliable digital identity systems could simplify customer onboarding and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, strengthen confidence in digital transactions and widen access to financial services.

“Our partnership with NIMC is therefore designed to promote dialogue, knowledge exchange and stronger institutional collaboration around the practical integration of trusted digital identity into financial services,” she said.

Asunmo added that the conference would bring together policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, fintech companies, payment service providers and identity management experts to examine practical solutions to challenges affecting Nigeria’s digital identity ecosystem.

She stressed that building a trusted identity infrastructure required sustained collaboration between government, regulators and private-sector players, adding that the conference would provide an opportunity to identify areas of cooperation and advance the country’s digital economy.

The conference is expected to attract several government and industry leaders, including the Director-General of NIMC, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote; Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service, Dr Zach Adedeji; National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, Dr Vincent Olatunji; Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nanna Nandap; and Director-General of the National Health Insurance Authority, Dr Kelechi Ohiri. Others expected include the Postmaster-General of the Nigeria Postal Service, Tola Odeyemi; Registrar and Chief Executive of JAMB, Professor Segun Aina; Managing Director of NIBSS, Premier Oiwoh; Director of Payment System Policy Department at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Musa Jimoh; Dr Rakiya Opemi Yusuf of the CBN’s Payment System Supervision Department; and Managing Director of Payment Processing and Switching at Interswitch, Akeem Lawal.