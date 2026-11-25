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Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

As Nigeria prepares for the general election in January 2027, the Chairman, Presidential Campaign Council (Islamic religious affairs), Sheik Abdullah Olohunlomerue, has called on Muslims in the South-west to vote for President Bola Hammed Tinubu.

In a statement issued yesterday, Olohunlomerue said: “Every individual has the right to vote for any candidate of his or her choice; Muslims in the Southwest should consider the following reasons to vote for President Bola Hammed Tinubu.”

He noted that: “In the history of Nigeria, President Bola Hammed Tinubu is the first Muslim to attain the position of president from the entire Southern Nigeria; before him, no Muslim from the Southern Nigeria has ever been President or Vice President in Nigeria, including the military era.”

He recalled that: “ The attempt by Alhaji Moshood Abiola to be president was truncated by the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.”

According to him, “If Chief Olusegun Obasanjo can spend eight years as Nigeria’s president when the opportunity came to the Southwest, nothing should stop President Tinubu also spending eight years as Nigeria’s president from the Southwest region.

“It’s a general belief that for any nation to progress, such a nation must pass through a difficult reform that will eventually lead to prosperity and development.

“For President Bola Tinubu to have summoned the courage to initiate some reforms for the betterment of Nigeria, it should be acceptable to Nigerians to endure a little for the reforms to start bringing positive development for Nigeria.

“What Nigeria’s past leaders knew that would benefit Nigerians but could not summon the courage to do is what President Tinubu started doing, and Nigeria has started seeing the results of the reforms in terms of infrastructure.

“President Tinubu is doing wonders. In Osun State, the Ibadan-Ife-Ilesha Road is under construction with concrete pavement, Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan Road is progressing speedily, and approval has been given for Gbongan-Osogbo Road, while another has been given for Ogbomosho-Ifon Osun-Ilobu Road in Osun State.”

Olohunlomerue stressed that “if all these can be done in just three years plus, definitely if given another four years’ opportunity, a lot will still be done for us in the Southwest, particularly in Osun State. In terms of appointment opportunities, Osun State has never had it so good; several heads of federal agencies are from Osun State, which invariably has led to several federal job opportunities for the state indigenes.”

He added: “Nigerians will soon feel the benefits of fuel subsidy removal. The current hardship is a global phenomenon due to the crisis in the Middle East, and that is why there were protests in several parts of Europe. Before the president finishes his second term in office, Nigerians will appreciate him for the reforms.”

The presidential campaign council (Islamic religion affairs) chairman further recalled that the support given by the president to the National Hajj Commission has always made it possible for Nigerian Muslims to perform Hajj every year with ease.