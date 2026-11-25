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Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has mourned veteran actor, Peter Edochie, saying Africa has lost one of its greatest thespians.

The president, in an 11-paragraph release issued on Wednesday stated, inter alia: “It was with deep sorrow that I received the news of the passing of Chief Peter Uwadiegwu Ogugua Edochie, better known as Pete Edochie.

“Chief Edochie was an exceptional actor – one of the progenitors of our vibrant film industry, Nollywood. He was graceful and larger than life, both on the screen and in person.

“He was one of Africa’s most recognisable thespians. For decades, he plied his craft, bringing joy, laughter, and charm to many homes.

“I recall his unforgettable portrayal of Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s evergreen novel, Things Fall Apart, in the 1980s, and his many brilliant performances afterwards.

“Through memorable performances in productions such as Igodo, Rituals and Lionheart, he helped shape the evolution and international visibility of Nollywood.

“His portrayal of traditional institutions, family structures, African values, and the complexities of human relationships helped project Nigeria’s cultural heritage and storytelling traditions to audiences worldwide.

“Pete Edochie was not only an actor; he was also an administrator, broadcaster, and journalist- truly one of our finest. His place in the pantheon of those who shaped the film industry, our common norms, and popular culture remains indisputable.

“As I mourn the passing of this legendary actor, I also reflect on his life. Pete Edochie lived well. He played his part and exited gracefully.

“In his works, he lives forever. Many generations will talk about the life and work of Chief Edochie in the arts industry and academia, in barbershops and marketplaces, and indeed wherever people gather.

“On behalf of my family and the Federal Government of Nigeria, I extend my condolences to the Edochie family, his friends, associates, and the entire Nigerian film industry.

“May God Almighty grant ‘Ebube Dike’ eternal rest.”