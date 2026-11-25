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Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The Plateau State High Court in Jos has adjourned to December 9, 2026, the hearing of a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by Peter Saleh and five others against the Nigerian Army and other respondents.

The matter, before Justice S. P. Gang, was stalled after counsel to the Commander, 3 Division Nigerian Army, and the Commander of Operation Enduring Peace raised a preliminary objection, arguing that the two respondents are not juristic persons and therefore cannot be sued.

Counsel to the applicants, Dankat Dalong, filed a counter-affidavit, prompting the respondents’ counsel, Buhari Ibrahim Shehu, to seek an adjournment to respond.

The applicants were arrested on September 5, 2026, in Mangun and Chakfem communities of Mangu Local Government Area on allegations that they were planning an attack on Mangun community.

Dalong said the six men have been detained for nearly three months without trial and have been denied access to lawyers, family members and friends.

According to him, a Chief Magistrate’s Court order directing their production in court was allegedly ignored by the military authorities. The applicants have therefore approached the High Court seeking enforcement of their fundamental rights.

The Nigerian Army was represented by Usman Umar Jariri, while Buhari Ibrahim Shehu appeared for the General Officer Commanding, 3 Division, and the Commander of Operation Enduring Peace.

The court is expected to determine the preliminary objection and, thereafter, proceed with the hearing of the substantive rights enforcement suit when the matter comes up on December 9, 2026.