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Daji Sani in Yola

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has flagged off its Sustainable Empowerment Programme in Adamawa State, with practical skills training and distribution of equipment to 525 residents of the state.

The remarks of the Executive Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NASENI, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, were delivered on his behalf by the Overseeing Officer of AMTDI, Jalingo, Mr. Abdulrahman Barkindo Bawuro.

The event, which was held at Yobi Event Centre, was attended by Alhaji Mohmood Sali Yunusa, who represented the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

In his address, Halilu said true empowerment is measured in everyday life, when a farmer can water his crops during the dry season, when a family can cook with less smoke, or when someone earns their first income from a skill learned through the programme.

Under the programme in Adamawa, NASENI is providing practical training in solar installation and tailoring services, and distributing 300 clean cookstoves, tailoring 100, solar installation 100, and 25 solar irrigation pumps to beneficiaries.

For those training in solar installation, Halilu said the ability to install and maintain systems safely can open up opportunities to serve homes and businesses, while for those learning tailoring, every garment made is a chance to improve their craft and build the trust that brings customers back.

He said the clean cookstoves will help families cook more efficiently and with less smoke, while the solar pumps will support irrigation, giving farmers a way to keep their crops watered when rainfall is limited.

He encouraged participants to ask questions and make the most of their time with the trainers, noting that a first installation done well or a first tailoring order delivered on time can earn the recommendation that brings the next customer.

He also urged recipients of the cookstoves and pumps to follow guidance on using and maintaining them so they can serve their homes and farms for years to come.

Halilu extended sincere appreciation to the NSA, Ribadu, for his support in implementing the programme in Adamawa State, and thanked the Government and people of Adamawa State, community leaders, trainers, partners and the NASENI team for making the programme possible, wishing participants a productive training and success as they put their new skills and equipment to use.

While speaking at the event, Yunusa advised the Federal Government to establish Skills Acquisition Centres across all the geo-political zones in the country

He said although the Adamawa State government has established these centres, he thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for using NASENI to empower citizens throughout the nation.