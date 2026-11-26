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Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to assign him responsibility for mobilising political support for the president’s re-election in Imo and Kwara States ahead of the 2027 general election.

The former Rivers State governor made the appeal yesterday at a Rainbow Coalition Town Hall meeting in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, where he expressed confidence in his ability to mobilise support for the president beyond his immediate political environment.

Wike, who declared that he was done with Rivers State and the FCT in terms of political mobilisation, said he was prepared to extend his political activities to the two states to help secure support for Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

He specifically appealed to Tinubu and the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, to give him the mandate to coordinate political activities in Imo and Kwara.

Wike said the political machinery required to deliver Rivers State and the FCT for Tinubu had already been put in place, leaving him ready to take on additional responsibilities.

“I was assigned to coordinate Rivers and the FCT. Frankly speaking, I am done with these states. All adequate political machineries have been set in motion to deliver Rivers State and the FCT for the President.

“So, I have no much work to do again. As I am going now, I will plead with the DG and Mr President to have two more states for me to deliver.”

Explaining his interest in Imo, Wike said he had received reports of political challenges in the state and was willing to intervene to strengthen support for Tinubu.

“From what I am told, they are having some problems in Imo State. So, I will love to go there and deliver the State for Mr President,” he stated.

On Kwara, the minister said he had read reports of divisions within the state’s political structure, although he acknowledged that he had yet to independently verify the situation.

He urged Tinubu and Yari to approve his request to take charge of political mobilisation in both states.

Wike also used the Gokana gathering to canvass continued support for Tinubu, describing the president as a courageous leader willing to take difficult decisions in the country’s interest.