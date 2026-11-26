Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Okon Bassey in Uyo





Akwa Ibom State Governor and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umo Eno, at a political rally in Eket Local Government Area, Township stadium, urged the citizens to re-elect President Bola Tinubu, himself and other candidates of the party in 2027.

“We came here to say ‘thank you’, my people. We will continue to make you proud. Come 2027, vote massively for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Umo Eno, and all the APC candidates for continuity of peace and good governance.

“Eket is the land of my rebirth, in terms of my residence and business concerns. Therefore, we will continue to bring more projects and empowerment to better the lot of our people here,” he stated.

Eno promised to complete the ongoing sport academy in the area, and also build a 5-star hotel with a beach front, noting that the moribund Qua River Hotel in the area would be leveled out to make way for a 5-star hotel.

He pointed out that the issues surrounding the Qua River Hotel have been resolved, adding that once the compensations were sorted, the moribund structures would be demolished, for work to commence on the new construction.

The governor also assured the people that the ongoing construction of the Sports Academy would be completed within the second term, while a brand new polyclinic would be built for the people of Eket.

He highlighted some of his administration’s development strides in Eket within the first term to include 62km of road at different stages of completion, two model health centers, one model primary school, 28 compassionate homes and others.

He lauded the people of Eket for coming out en masse to receive him and his campaign train, and urged them to replicate the same on election days in favour of the APC.

The Chairman of Eket Local Government Council, Hon. Akaninyene Tommy, acknowledged the governor’s exemplary leadership, saying he has immensely transformed the fortune of the people of the area for the better.

Director- General of Campaigns, Ambassador Assam Assam, SAN, also praised the governor for making Eket his home and for the numerous life-touching projects executed in the area.