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Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has raised fresh concerns over the scale of gender-based violence and violations of children’s rights in Nigeria, reporting 2,141 cases of child sexual abuse and 2,093 cases of child forced marriage recorded in October 2026 alone.

The Commission also recorded 1,873 complaints of domestic violence, 376 cases of forced marriage, 339 cases of trafficking involving women and 632 cases of women denied access to their children during the same month, underscoring what it described as the urgent need for stronger prevention, protection, justice and accountability mechanisms.

The Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Chief Tony Ojukwu, disclosed the figures on Wednesday in Abuja while formally flagging-off the Commission’s nationwide activities to mark the 2026 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

The campaign, being observed globally, is themed, “UNITE to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensure Justice, Protect Survivors, End Impunity.”

Ojukwu said violence against women and girls was not merely a social problem but a fundamental human rights violation that undermined dignity, equality and freedom, denying victims the right to live without fear, discrimination and abuse.

He said the campaign required more than public declarations, stressing the need for effective access to justice, survivor-centred protection, responsive institutions and accountability for perpetrators.

According to him, the NHRC’s Monthly Human Rights Situation Dashboard recorded more than 2.5 million complaints across its 36 state offices and the Federal Capital Territory between January and October 2026.

The October figures also showed 2,581 cases of denial of children’s access to education and 1,681 cases of child trafficking, further highlighting the vulnerabilities facing children across the country.

Ojukwu said the figures represented serious violations of fundamental rights, including the rights to life, dignity, equality, freedom from discrimination and protection from exploitation and abuse.

He said the Commission was intensifying interventions through advocacy, monitoring, institutional reforms, partnerships and direct protection of vulnerable persons in response to the growing challenges.

Among its interventions in 2026, the NHRC conducted grassroots engagements on women’s rights, sexual and gender-based violence and children’s rights in Bwari and across the six Area Councils of the FCT, as well as through its state offices nationwide.

The Commission also participated in the review and amendment of the Child Rights Act, 2003, while supporting stakeholder engagements on Nigeria’s implementation and domestication of the Maputo Protocol on Women’s Rights in Africa.

Ojukwu said the NHRC had also reviewed its Standing Orders and Rules of Procedure in partnership with International IDEA under the European Union-supported programme on Ending Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, with the aim of improving complaint handling and access to remedies for victims.

He added the Commission, in collaboration with SOS Children’s Villages, developed and adopted a child safeguarding policy, while also working with stakeholders to establish a workplace sexual harassment policy.

As part of efforts to strengthen child protection mechanisms, the NHRC inaugurated the Child and Youth Ombuds Desk in collaboration with SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria, with support from the European Union, to provide children with a child-friendly platform to report violations and seek redress.

The Commission also documented 180 cases of sexual and gender-based violence involving displaced persons between May and June 2026, drawing attention to the protection challenges faced by vulnerable populations in displacement settings.

Ojukwu further disclosed the Commission had secured the release of 12 detained youths in Benue State through community monitoring mechanisms, prevented the forced marriage of a 14-year-old girl in Adamawa State and ensured the imprisonment of a political office holder in Jos for defiling a child.

He said the Commission also secured the imprisonment of a man who committed sodomy with a boy in Kaduna, rescued children from hawking and child labour in Cross River and Adamawa states, and reached more than 56,000 people through human rights and gender-based violence prevention campaigns.

Other interventions, he said, included reuniting estranged families, returning abused child domestic workers to their parents outside Abuja, providing temporary shelter to survivors of domestic violence and rescuing a child from a mother with a mental health challenge before handing the child over to social welfare authorities.

The NHRC Executive Secretary said the Commission had strengthened partnerships with organisations including BAOBAB for Women’s Human Rights, the University of Pretoria and the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies.

He also disclosed the Commission recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Human Rights Commission of India to promote capacity building, training, research and exchange of expertise in handling human rights violations, including domestic violence and sexual and gender-based violence.

As part of the 16 Days campaign, the Commission said it had lined up nationwide engagements across its 36 state offices and the FCT, involving civil society organisations, the Nigerian Bar Association, the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), traditional rulers, religious leaders, lawmakers, judges, women and youth groups.

The engagements will include advocacy roadshows, consultations with community and religious leaders, judicial and legislative advocacy, school-based human rights outreach, health-sector accountability visits and media and civil society parley.

The Commission said the activities would also assess the capacity of health facilities to respond to sexual and gender-based violence cases, including the availability of post-exposure prophylaxis, medical care and other essential survivor-support services.

It added that findings from the engagements would be consolidated into recommendations and a national communiqué, alongside activities to commemorate International Human Rights Day on December 10 across the country.

Looking ahead to 2027, Ojukwu said the Commission would prioritise strengthening data and monitoring, expanding state-level interventions, advancing legislative implementation, protecting vulnerable and displaced populations, strengthening survivor-centred services, building institutional capacity and promoting accountability.

He called on families, traditional and religious institutions, schools, the media, law enforcement agencies, the judiciary, civil society and Nigerians generally to take collective responsibility for ending gender-based violence.

“We must challenge harmful practices, reject victim-blaming, educate our boys, empower our girls and create an environment where survivors can report violations without fear, stigma or discrimination,” he said.

Ojukwu formally declared the 2026 nationwide activities of the NHRC and its partners in the 36 states and the FCT open, urging stakeholders to unite in ensuring justice, protecting survivors and ending impunity.