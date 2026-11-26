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Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The Princewill Chukwure family of Ibaa community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State has cried out over what it described as years of abandonment following crude oil contamination of its water sources, demanding urgent investigation, remediation, healthcare and compensation.

The family made the demand at a press conference in Port Harcourt organised by We the People and other civil society organisations, which called for an independent investigation into the alleged prolonged pollution and its impact on the affected family and community.

Narrating his experience, Chukwure said the family discovered crude oil in its hand-dug well on January 15, 2016, while carrying out routine domestic activities.

According to him, attempts to verify the substance showed that it was combustible, prompting him to report the matter to the then Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), which subsequently visited the site and collected samples.

He said despite repeated engagements and sampling, the family had not been given copies of the reports from the investigations.

Chukwure said efforts to provide an alternative water source also failed after the replacement facility was allegedly found to be contaminated and subsequently shut down.

He further alleged that when remediation activities commenced in 2021, the family was not adequately engaged or relocated despite concerns about safety.

“We have been abandoned, forgotten. Nobody is living in my father’s house. Everybody has packed out,” he said.

Chukwure also expressed concern over illnesses suffered by members of the family and deaths that occurred over the years, although the civil society organisations stressed that claims linking specific deaths or medical conditions to the contamination required independent medical and scientific investigation.

He said the family had lost his father, stepmother, niece and nephew, while other members were battling health challenges.

“My mother is also sick. Blood is coming out from her nose and high blood pressure. Persistent high blood pressure,” he said.

The Executive Director of We the People, Ken Henshaw, said subsequent sampling and recovery operations reportedly confirmed petroleum contamination, with more than 132,000 litres of crude oil allegedly recovered from the affected well.

The organisations demanded the release of spill investigation reports, laboratory results, groundwater monitoring data and remediation records, as well as an independent environmental investigation.

They also called for comprehensive restoration of contaminated soil and groundwater, a health audit of affected family members and adequate compensation for legally established losses.

The groups urged government agencies to enforce environmental regulations and ensure that the divestment of SPDC assets does not frustrate legitimate claims by affected communities.