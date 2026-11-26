Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

• National Assembly management investigates confrontation at Appropriations Committee room

• Onyesoh’s aide treated at NASS clinic, discharged

•Committee chairman says incident occurred without his knowledge

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





A closed-door meeting of the Senate Committee on Appropriations was disrupted on Wednesday following a confrontation between aides of some senators and security personnel at the entrance to the committee room, leaving an aide to Senator Allwell Onyesoh (Rivers East) injured.

The incident, which reportedly occurred while the committee was holding a private session, resulted in a disagreement between some legislative aides attempting to gain access to the meeting and security personnel stationed at the entrance.

The injured aide, identified as Barrister Kingsley Wali, was subsequently taken to the National Assembly Clinic for medical attention after Senator Onyesoh reportedly discovered that he had sustained injuries and was bleeding.

He was treated and discharged.

The circumstances surrounding the confrontation, including the sequence of events that resulted in Wali’s injury, remained unclear as of Wednesday evening. However, the management of the National Assembly has commenced an investigation to establish what transpired and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Chief Kayode Odunaro, the Media Adviser to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Solomon Adeola, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to him, the confrontation occurred between aides of some senators who allegedly attempted to force their way into the committee room and security personnel deployed to control access to the venue.

Odunaro stressed that the incident happened without the knowledge of Adeola, who was already presiding over the committee’s proceedings alongside other members when the confrontation occurred.

He said, “There was a misunderstanding between aides of some senators trying to forcefully gain entrance to the Senate Committee Room, where a closed-door session was in progress, and state security aides stationed at the entrance to the committee room.

He said, “The incident happened without the knowledge of the Senate Committee Chairman, Senator Solomon Adeola, who was already presiding inside the committee room, alongside other members of his committee, including Senator Allwell Onyesoh, whose aide was injured.”

The statement further explained that the development came to the attention of Onyesoh when he briefly stepped out of the meeting and discovered that his aide had sustained injuries.

Odunaro said the senator immediately directed the Clerk of the committee to arrange medical attention for the injured aide.

He added, “It was only when Senator Onyesoh came out briefly that he saw his blood-soaked aide.

“He immediately directed that the Clerk of the Committee take the injured aide to the National Assembly Clinic, where he was treated and discharged.”

The chairman’s media adviser said the National Assembly management had taken up the matter and was investigating the circumstances that led to the confrontation.

He stated, “The incident is currently under investigation by the management of the National Assembly to ascertain the facts that led to the ugly incident.”

However, a separate account attributed to the injured aide alleged that security personnel attached to the committee chairman assaulted him and another colleague during the confrontation.

In his account, Wali reportedly claimed that he and his colleague had accompanied their principal to the committee room but were not attempting to enter the meeting.

He alleged that the confrontation escalated into physical violence, resulting in the injuries he sustained.

The allegation, however, could not be independently verified as of the time of filing this report.

There was no immediate independent confirmation of the precise circumstances surrounding the alleged assault or the identities of those directly involved in the physical confrontation.

The outcome of the management’s investigation is expected to establish how the disagreement escalated, the respective roles of the individuals involved and whether established security procedures governing access to committee meetings were followed.

The incident also raises concerns about the need for proper coordination between legislative aides and security personnel, particularly during sensitive parliamentary proceedings where access restrictions are necessary to maintain order and protect the integrity of committee deliberations.

As of Wednesday evening, the National Assembly management had not released the findings of its investigation.