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• Expands fire stations to 29, trains 835 additional firefighters

Sunday Ehigiator





The Lagos State Government has disclosed that fire outbreaks caused property losses estimated at N13.24 billion between January and September 2026, following 1,135 recorded fire incidents across the state.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) also disclosed that it recorded 1,324 emergency incidents during the nine-month period, rescuing 210 people alive and recovering 65 bodies.

Despite the losses, the agency said it successfully saved property valued at N79.44 billion through its emergency response operations.

The figures underscore the economic and human consequences of fire outbreaks in Lagos, particularly in densely populated markets, warehouses, industrial facilities and commercial centres, where incidents often disrupt business operations and threaten livelihoods.

In a move to strengthen emergency response and prevent further losses, the state government has expanded its firefighting infrastructure, increasing the number of fire stations from 14 in 2019 to more than 29.

Additional fire stations are currently under construction in Yaba, Ikotun and Oworonshoki, while the expansion programme includes 11 new stations.

The government has also commissioned firefighting equipment, including fire engines, water tankers, rapid intervention vehicles and a hydraulic ladder platform to improve responses to emergencies, particularly in high-rise buildings.

To strengthen manpower, the state recruited 685 firefighters between 2019 and 2026, while another 150 personnel were trained at its upgraded Fire Academy, bringing the total number of additional firefighters recruited and trained to 835.

Giving an account of the agency’s performance over a longer period, the Controller-General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, disclosed that between 2019 and 2026, the service responded to 10,931 fire incidents, 916 rescue operations and 599 salvage missions.

According to the figures, the agency rescued 1,715 people and protected property valued at more than N658.86 billion within the period.

Beyond emergency response, the state is strengthening preventive measures through facility inspections, fire safety certification and community sensitisation programmes.

In 2025, the service inspected 8,791 facilities and issued 7,997 fire safety certificates to establishments that met the required standards.

The inspected facilities included companies, hotels, restaurants, schools, filling stations, hospitals, shopping malls and banking premises.

The government is also deploying Market Safety Marshals and volunteers through its Fire Marshal Programme to identify fire hazards, promote compliance and support evacuation procedures in markets, schools, offices and residential communities.

Adeseye said the agency’s 2026-2030 strategic plan would introduce artificial intelligence-driven fire risk mapping, smart firefighting equipment, a Marine Fire Response Unit and a dedicated Fire Academy.

The plan also provides for the digitisation of emergency response operations to improve risk identification, coordination and deployment of resources.

The proposed Marine Fire Response Unit is expected to strengthen emergency protection around Lagos waterways, ports and coastal facilities that support commercial transportation and trade.

The government is also seeking to improve regulatory compliance among businesses and property owners through its fire safety registration and clearance platform, https://business.firesafetylevyclearance.org.ng.

The agency has stressed that fire safety compliance should go beyond obtaining certification to ensuring that fire extinguishers, alarms and sprinkler systems are functional, while emergency exits remain accessible.

For businesses, fire outbreaks often result in losses beyond damaged buildings and inventory, including destroyed working capital, interrupted production, disrupted supply chains and threatened jobs.

Small traders, particularly those without insurance coverage, remain especially vulnerable to losing years of investment through a single fire incident.

The state government said its expanded infrastructure, increased manpower and preventive measures were aimed at reducing fire outbreaks, protecting lives and safeguarding investments across Lagos.