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Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





A group, Concerned Nigerian Citizens, has petitioned the National Judicial Council (NJC) to investigate the alleged interference in and compromise of the Supreme Court judgment in the 2023 Kano State governorship election.

The petition, dated November 24, 2026, and signed by one K. Suleiman of Malali, Kaduna, was addressed to the Chairman of the NJC, through the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The petitioners said they were bringing the matter to the Council pursuant to its disciplinary powers under Paragraph 21, Part I, Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and the Revised Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers.

They said the petition was premised solely on the need to protect the integrity, independence and public confidence in the judiciary, and does not seek to re-litigate, review or set aside the judgment of the Supreme Court, which by virtue of Section 235 of the Constitution is final.

According to the petition, the 2023 Kano State governorship election was contested between the NNPP candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and the APC candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

It recalled that the Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal respectively nullified the election of Governor Yusuf, but the Supreme Court, by judgment delivered in January 2024, reversed the decisions of the lower courts and restored him as duly elected Governor.

The petitioners said it is now widely reported that in a recent interview with BBC Hausa, Yusuf allegedly stated that he was instructed by his political mentor to negotiate with the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and that he swore with the Holy Qur’an that if the President would ensure judgment was delivered in his favour by the Supreme Court, they would defect to the APC.

They added that, pursuant to that alleged agreement, judgment was delivered in his favour, hence his subsequent defection to the APC.

The petitioners said the alleged admission, if true, raises grave questions on breach of judicial oath, breach of judicial independence, breach of the Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers, and erosion of public confidence.

It stressed that the petitioners do not assert as fact that any Justice was compromised, but that the allegation is of such gravity that silence by the Council would itself further erode public confidence in the judiciary.

The petitioners prayed the Council to invoke its investigative powers and constitute an independent panel to investigate the circumstances surrounding the allegation.

They also prayed the Council to obtain and authenticate the full, unedited recording and certified transcript of the said BBC Hausa interview from the BBC.

Other prayers include inviting Yusuf to confirm or deny, on oath, whether he made the said statements and the full context thereof, inviting any other person mentioned or implicated to respond, and reviewing the judgment and proceedings in Appeal No: SC/CV/1179/2023 strictly to determine whether the decision was in accordance with law and due process, for the purpose of institutional learning.

They further prayed that if any judicial officer is found to have breached the Judicial Oath or Code of Conduct, appropriate disciplinary sanctions should be recommended, and if no misconduct is found, a clear, reasoned public statement should be published exonerating the Justices concerned and reaffirming the independence of the judiciary.

The petition was copied to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Attorney-General of the Federation, and the National Assembly Committee on Judiciary.