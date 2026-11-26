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• Seizes 1.5 tonnes of meth worth N303.9bn, 6.68 tonnes of chemicals

•Marwa vows Nigeria will not become foreign cartels’ production hub

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has dismantled another industrial-scale methamphetamine laboratory in Enugu, arresting a Nigerian drug baron and five Mexican drug-production specialists in what it described as a painstaking, seven-month intelligence-led operation spanning several countries.

The operation led to the seizure of 1,512 kilogrammes of methamphetamine, either finished or in production, with an estimated street value of $226.8 million, equivalent to N303.9 billion, as well as 6.68 tonnes of precursor and essential chemicals and industrial equipment used in the manufacture of the highly addictive drug.

The NDLEA also arrested a 63-year-old Nigerian businessman, Chuks Ezeike, popularly known as ‘Over Size’, who allegedly established the clandestine laboratory and facilitated the entry of the Mexican specialists into Nigeria using forged passports, in an attempt to turn the country into a hub for industrial methamphetamine production.

The breakthrough, announced on Wednesday at the agency’s national headquarters in Abuja, comes amid an intensified crackdown on transnational drug cartels seeking to establish clandestine production facilities in Nigeria, with the latest operation bringing to four the number of industrial-scale methamphetamine laboratories dismantled by the agency in the last four months.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), said the operation was one of the most carefully planned and intelligence-driven investigations undertaken by the agency, tracing the network from Mexico through Colombia, France and the Republic of Benin, before culminating in raids in Lagos and Enugu.

According to him, the agency’s Special Operations Unit began working on intelligence in April 2026, which identified Ezeike as a specialist in setting up clandestine methamphetamine laboratories with links to Oscar Ramos-Cardenas, a Mexican suspected of involvement in large-scale industrial methamphetamine production.

Marwa said the investigation intensified on August 25, 2026, when the agency received intelligence on the travel plans of five Mexican nationals identified as methamphetamine production experts travelling from Mexico to Nigeria.

The NDLEA, working with the Nigeria Immigration Service, intercepted the men upon their arrival in Abuja on August 28 and denied them entry, returning them to Mexico.

However, surveillance subsequently revealed that Ezeike had travelled from Enugu to Abuja to receive the men, with his bank records later confirming payment for a hotel accommodation in the capital on the day of their arrival.

“From that moment, Ezeike was a marked man. Our officers opened a file on him, and we watched and waited,” Marwa said, explaining that the agency subsequently uncovered a fresh attempt by the network to bring the Mexican specialists into Nigeria through an alternative route.

Undeterred by the initial setback, the cartel reportedly rerouted the specialists from Bogotá, Colombia, through Paris, France, to the Republic of Benin, while Ezeike allegedly arranged forged Argentine, Colombian and Chilean passports for them, which were delivered to Cotonou through a driver.

The specialists surrendered their genuine passports and assumed new identities in the forged documents before attempting to enter Nigeria through the land border.

The five men, identified by their forged identities as Gonzalez Numez Lucas, Lopez Salvador Vasquez Esperanza, Hernandez Cortes Carlos Fuentes, Fernandez Rio Mateo Jimenez and Rodriguez Araya Andres Perez, were allegedly travelling under the real identities of Oscar Ramos-Cardenas, Juan Antonio Sarabia-Cabrera, Luis Enrique Garcia-Amador, Jose Alejandro Renteria-Reyes and Salomon Cabanillas-Torres, respectively.

Marwa said the agency deliberately allowed the suspects to enter Nigeria on the second attempt to enable it dismantle the entire network rather than merely intercept the foreign operatives and allow the Nigerian coordinator and laboratory to remain intact.

“We wanted the whole network: the meth specialist, the financier, the factory and the product. Sending them home a second time would only have postponed the problem,” he said.

Three of the Mexicans crossed into Nigeria through the Seme Border Post on September 20, while the remaining two entered on September 21, through road arrangements allegedly facilitated by Ezeike.

NDLEA operatives tracked their movements, with Ezeike reportedly receiving them in Lagos and lodging them in a hotel, where he was observed having breakfast with the group on September 22, before moving them to Enugu.

The Mexicans subsequently settled into the industrial complex built behind San Savanna Oil Company Limited, at Kilometre ½ Abakaliki Expressway, Emene, Enugu, where the laboratory was concealed alongside living quarters designed to enable the specialists operate and reside within the facility without attracting attention.

Ezeike, meanwhile, allegedly lodged at Adig Suites, 2 Nwafor Orizu Street, Enugu, and moved between the hotel and the laboratory in a blue Toyota Corolla, a red Toyota RAV4 and a Lexus RX 350.

The NDLEA boss said operatives maintained surveillance on both locations throughout September and October, using intelligence deductions and drone deployment to monitor movements and piece together the network’s activities.

Having completed the investigation, the agency assembled more than 200 personnel of its Strike Force and Enugu State Command on November 9, before Marwa authorised the operation the following day.

At about 5 a.m. on November 11, operatives of the Special Operations Unit, Strike Force, Forensic Directorate and Enugu State Command simultaneously raided the San Savanna complex and Adig Suites.

At the laboratory, all five Mexican specialists were arrested while allegedly in the middle of production, alongside the adjoining guest house, which also served as a stash facility.

At Adig Suites, Ezeike was arrested in Room 106 and subsequently taken to the laboratory to witness the search.

Marwa said Ezeike admitted, in the presence of NDLEA officers, that he owned the laboratory and brought the Mexicans into Nigeria to manufacture methamphetamine, claiming that only a small batch had been produced.

The suspects were also reportedly scheduled to leave Nigeria on November 13, two days after the raid.

“We caught them with two days to spare,” Marwa said.

The agency recovered 6.68 tonnes of precursor and essential chemicals, including 2,835 kilogrammes of lead acetate, 1,050 kilogrammes of tartaric acid, 450 kilogrammes of mandelic acid, 160 kilogrammes of P2P and 70 kilogrammes of methylamine.

Other equipment seized from the facility included four industrial burners, two industrial distillation units, two boilers, two hydraulic presses, 11 gas cylinders, two freezers, two digital scales and four washing and drying machines.

According to the NDLEA, forensic experts confirmed that the equipment and chemicals were consistent with industrial-scale methamphetamine production.

“They were producing methamphetamine not by the kilogram, but by the ton. Had they succeeded, that poison would have flooded our streets, our schools and our communities, and exported to destroy lives abroad, with Nigeria’s name stamped on it,” Marwa said.

The NDLEA chief said statements obtained from the suspects indicated that the operation was not an isolated venture but part of an organised, recurring transnational drug-production network structured in three layers: a cartel command in Mexico responsible for recruiting, deploying and paying specialists; Ezeike, who served as local coordinator and allegedly provided the laboratory, chemicals, travel arrangements, transportation and forged documents; and the Mexican production crew led by Ramos-Cardenas, whose supporting members reportedly changed with each deployment.

He said the cartel deliberately kept Nigerians away from the production facility to reduce the risk of exposure, with the Mexican specialists living and working within the complex and the operation concealed behind a company signboard.

The foreign specialists, he added, were paid according to their production output.

The latest bust, Marwa said, brings to four the number of industrial-scale methamphetamine laboratories dismantled by NDLEA in the last four months, with previous facilities uncovered in Enugu, the Ogun Forest, the Oyo forest and the Ebonyi forest.

Five Mexican nationals arrested in the earlier operations are already in prison custody facing trial, while the latest five arrests bring the number of Mexican methamphetamine specialists apprehended in Nigeria within four months to 10.

Issuing a stern warning to foreign drug cartels seeking to establish production facilities in Nigeria, Marwa declared that the country would not be allowed to become a manufacturing, storage or transit hub for illicit drugs.

“Nigeria is not your laboratory. It is not your warehouse, and it is not your transit route. You may change your passports, your names, your flight routes and your entry points, but you cannot change the fact that we are watching.

“The next person you send will meet the same fate. Every one of your cooks who comes to Nigeria will leave in handcuffs, or not leave at all, except to serve his sentence,” he said.

He also warned Nigerians collaborating with international drug cartels, describing them as traitors who undermine the country and endanger their own communities for financial gain.

“You sell out your own country and your own people for profit. There is no hiding place for you. Not in a hotel suite, not behind a company signboard, and not in the deepest forest.

“We will find you, we will arrest you, we will prosecute you, and we will go after every naira, every property and every asset you gained from this trade,” Marwa said.

The NDLEA boss urged landlords, property owners and communities to exercise vigilance over occupants of their properties and report suspicious activities to the nearest agency office, assuring informants that their identities would be protected.

He commended officers of the Special Operations Unit, Strike Force, Forensic Directorate, DOGI, Intelligence Directorate and Enugu State Command for what he described as seven months of patience, discipline and courage in tracking the network without alerting the suspects.

Marwa also acknowledged the support of the Nigeria Immigration Service, international partners and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the agency’s ongoing campaign against illicit drugs.

“The war against illicit drugs is a war for the soul of our nation. We will not lose it,” he said.