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• Tasks them on flawless execution, neutrality

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





With about 50 days to the 2027 general election, Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, has told Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to deliver disciplined, verifiable, and flawless execution, saying there is no margin for errors.

Amupitan added that in an exercise of that scale, even minor administrative lapses in one state could trigger national headlines.

He gave the charge yesterday in Abuja at a Strategic Consultative Meeting with RECs from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He stressed that on Saturday, November 28, INEC would execute its nationwide mock accreditation and result transmission exercise across all 36 states and FCT.

Amupitan pointed out that at this decisive stage, the calendar no longer allowed for leisurely deliberation or deferred action,

He said broad policy frameworks, legal mandates, and technical architectures designed at the headquarters must now translate into disciplined, verifiable, and flawless operational execution in every state, local government area, and registration area.

Amupitan stated, “As Resident Electoral Commissioners, you are the Commission’s chief operational commanders in the field. The credibility, smoothness, and public legitimacy of the 2027 general election rest squarely on the precision, vigilance, institutional neutrality, and administrative rigour with which you lead.”

The chairman stressed that in the past 13 months since he assumed office in October 2025, INEC had tested systems across off-cycle governorship elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun, as well as FCT Area Council elections, and 16 legislative bye-elections.

Those exercises, he said, showed what was achievable when planning started early, logistics sequenced, and supervision was hands-on.

The chairman, however, warned that a general election operated on an entirely different magnitude.

He stated, “INEC is managing a verified register of over 100 million voters, deploying 57,000 newly procured BVAS devices, and coordinating over 1.41 million ad hoc personnel across diverse terrains — from dense urban centres to remote riverine communities, insurgency-affected corridors, and IDP locations.

“In an exercise of that scale, even minor administrative lapses in one state can trigger national headlines. Margin for error simply does not exist.”

The chairman said following three phases of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) that added over 10.77 million new registrants, while an ABIS and statutory claims-and-objections audit that purged over 1.6 million invalid, duplicate or deceased records, the verified register stood at over 100 million citizens, including 232,658 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) requiring accessible polling layouts and assistive materials.

He stressed disciplined record-keeping, immutable BVAS accreditation logs, authenticated IReV uploads, and timely issuance of Certified True Copies (CTCs) for voters and election petition tribunals.

Amupitan listed six non-negotiable operational priorities requiring immediate, documented compliance and personal accountability.

He explained that simulation in two polling units per ward nationwide was a live stress test of the upgraded BVAS, logistics workflows, and automated result validation safeguards on IReV.

The chairman said under the strengthened IReV protocol, polling unit result figures on Form eEC8A underwent automated arithmetic consistency and over-voting checks prior to upload.

He stressed that every REC must personally oversee preparations, monitor accreditation and upload in real time, and submit a comprehensive technical audit to the headquarters by Monday, November 30, 2026, documenting network dead zones, device anomalies, or bottlenecks.

Amupitan also directed the audit of all transport arrangements with National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), marine operators, and aviation partners, and verification of the readiness and security of Registration Area Centres (RACs).

He directed the enforcement of strict end-to-end tracking of sensitive and non-sensitive materials — from state warehouses to polling units and back through collation centres.

He stated, “To prevent crowding and delays, INEC lowered BVAS threshold from 1,250 to 850 registered voters per machine, meaning multiple BVAS units where polling unit populations exceed ceiling.

“57,000 new BVAS devices procured, climate-controlled storage built to protect batteries. RECs must ensure devices accounted for, fully charged, accurately configured, with contingency units in high-density locations.”

The chairman explained that security must be preventive, intelligence-led, and granular, saying working with state Commissioners of Police, State Directors of Security, NSCDC, and allied agencies under the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and Nigeria Police, RECs must ensure decentralised ICCES Tentacles operated down to every local government area and ward.

“Pair with ERM maps to identify flashpoints, schedule early conflict resolution over rally venues/timings under Section 95(4) of Electoral Act 2026, and guarantee perimeter security around RACs, polling units, collation centres and INEC offices,” Amupitan said.

The chairman urged RECs to maintain regular engagement with state Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) chapters, accredited observers, civil society organisations (CSOs), and the media, and escalate field incidents promptly.

He charged them to enforce uncompromising institutional neutrality, adding that under Electoral Act 2026 — including Sections 96, 97 and 148 — the commission would not shield any staff who compromised neutrality, facilitated malpractice, or breached statutory rules.

Amupitan said history had placed a demanding national trust on INEC, with citizens, stakeholders, development partners, and observers watching to see how legal reforms and technical upgrades would translate into dependable field execution.

He said, “Nigerians are not asking us for excuses or explanations after the fact; they are asking for competence, impartiality, transparency, and courage.”

The chairman urged RECs to examine field challenges candidly, resolve bottlenecks decisively, and leave Abuja fully aligned for Saturday’s mock and historic elections in January and February 2027.

“Stay close to your electoral officers, supervise field audits personally rather than relying solely on second-hand assurances, and report realities on the ground with complete candour,” he said.