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Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Professor Pat Utomi-led Big Tent opposition coalition has criticised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its alleged plan to withhold ward, local government and state collation results from the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) during the 2027 general election.

In a statement in Abuja, yesterday, by its spokesman, Tony Akeni, the coalition said INEC disclosed the plan at an election stakeholders’ roundtable organised by Yiaga Africa in Abuja.

According to the statement, INEC’s Director of ICT, Mr Lawrence Bayode, said polling unit results (Form EC8A) would be uploaded to the IReV portal on election day, while ward results (Form EC8B), local government results (Form EC8C) and state results (Form EC8D) would not be uploaded.

The coalition stated that the proposed arrangement would leave only INEC in control of the process of tracking how results move from polling units to the final declaration, thereby denying the country’s 103.428 million registered voters access to the different stages of result collation.

It questioned why the commission could not upload results at all levels despite the allocation of N1.215 billion for its Hybrid Electronic EC8 and Result Management System out of the N1.01 trillion budgeted for the 2027 general election.

The coalition warned that failure to reverse the alleged decision before the elections could trigger violence, deepen divisions, and cause socio-economic upheaval.

Describing the proposed arrangement as a potential threat to electoral transparency, it said the decision, if implemented, could amount to a “direct call to anarchy”.

The group called on INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, to address Nigerians at a world press conference and provide assurances, backed by evidence, that results would be uploaded at polling unit, ward, local government and state levels.

The coalition also invited Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to participate in its parallel live-streaming on the Obidient-connect platform during INEC’s mock IReV demonstration scheduled for 1pm and 3pm on Saturday, November 28, 2026.