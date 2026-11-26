Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Former state chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have pledged to deploy their nationwide grassroots structures, political networks and organisational experience to secure the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in 2027.

The former party leaders also declared their support for the APC National Working Committee (NWC), urging party leaders, elected officials and members to close ranks, embrace discipline and shun divisive tendencies capable of undermining the party’s electoral prospects.

The resolutions were contained in a communiqué issued in Maiduguri, Borno State, at the end of a strategic meeting of the Forum of former state chairmen of the APC Tuesday.

The meeting was held ahead of the APC presidential campaign rally scheduled to take place in the state yesterday, Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

In the communiqué, by the forum’s Chairman, Prophet Jones Ode Erue, and Secretary, Alhaji Ahmed Uba Nana, the former chairmen said they had unanimously resolved to mobilise their political structures and grassroots support bases across the country for the victory of the APC and its candidates in the forthcoming elections.

They said the mobilisation would cover the presidential, governorship, National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly elections.

Reaffirming their confidence in the Tinubu administration, the former party leaders said sustained political commitment, strategic engagement and collective mobilisation were critical to advancing the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda and securing the party’s electoral success.

They consequently pledged to mobilise party faithful, supporters and political associates in their respective states and constituencies in support of Tinubu, Shettima and other APC candidates.

The forum stressed that its intervention would go beyond issuing public endorsements, saying, “We are reaffirming our commitment to the mobilisation, engagement and political work required to translate that support into electoral success,” the communiqué stated.

On the party’s national leadership, they expressed confidence in the APC National Working Committee, pledging their continued loyalty, cooperation and constructive engagement with the party’s leadership.