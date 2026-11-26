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• APC denies accusation, says its members, supporters have been victims too

Sunday Aborisade and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the federal government of sponsoring a coordinated campaign of violence, intimidation and political persecution against its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, and other opposition figures ahead of the 2027 general election.

The party, which declared that it would not be intimidated out of the presidential contest, also raised the alarm over the alleged killing of its members during attacks on campaign activities in Delta State, accusing the authorities of failing to protect opposition supporters.

But the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday rejected what it said was the attempt by the NDC to portray the government as orchestrating a campaign to intimidate or push opposition parties out of Nigeria’s political space, stressing that its supporters have equally been victims.

However, National Chairman of the NDC, Senator Moses Cleopas, made the allegations yesterday during a press conference in Abuja, where he presented what he described as a disturbing pattern of attacks on the party’s candidates, supporters and campaign organisations across the country.

The allegations assumed greater significance following a separate statement by the Obidient Movement, which condemned Monday’s reported attack on the campaign team of its senatorial candidate in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, alleging that several supporters were killed despite the presence of six truckloads of policemen at the scene.

The movement demanded an independent investigation into the conduct of the security personnel deployed to the campaign ground and the immediate arrest of individuals allegedly implicated in the violence.

Cleopas, while addressing journalists, alleged that the repeated attacks on NDC activities in different states could not be dismissed as isolated incidents, insisting that they suggested a deliberate attempt to weaken the opposition and frustrate its participation in the forthcoming elections.

He questioned why the NDC and its presidential candidate appeared to be recurrent targets of political violence when several other parties and presidential candidates were also preparing for the 2027 elections.

“Our candidates are not the only candidates vying for elective positions in this country. Specifically, Mr Peter Gregory Obi is not the only presidential candidate in the forthcoming general elections.

“So the question is, why is NDC and its candidate being the one that is always attacked and assaulted? There can be only one assumed answer, that the government in power is afraid of the NDC.

“The government in power is afraid of our presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, and all the candidates of the NDC, and they have resorted to intimidation to frustrate our campaigns,” Cleopas said.

He maintained that the alleged attacks constituted a threat to constitutional freedoms, particularly freedom of association, movement and political participation.

According to him, the party’s activities had been disrupted in Enugu, Delta, Lagos, Kano, Cross River, Anambra and Imo states, with some incidents allegedly resulting in deaths, injuries and destruction of campaign facilities.

In Enugu State, Cleopas recalled an alleged September 12 attack on a grassroots meeting in Ogofia, Akunana, Nkana West Local Government Area, during which eight party members reportedly sustained gunshot injuries.

He also alleged that armed men attacked supporters at the campaign office of the party’s governorship candidate, Christian Chinyata Oha, in Enugu on October 10, resulting in the death of a member identified as Kunwarie Christopher.

In Delta State, the chairman listed several incidents, including an alleged attack on the party’s governorship candidate and supporters in Agolokwe on July 29, and an August 13 assault on the convoy of Omo-Agege in Ughelli South Local Government Area, during which six supporters reportedly sustained injuries.

He further alleged that armed men invaded and destroyed a venue prepared for an NDC campaign meeting in Ughelli on August 21.

Other incidents included attacks on mobilisation marches in Effurun and Warri, as well as an alleged assault on the party’s One Million Man March in Asaba on November 7.

Separately, in its statement by its Director of Media and Communications, Onyeka Dike, the Obidient movement accused suspected APC political thugs of carrying out the attack, alleging that the Delta State Government had failed to prevent repeated violence against opposition supporters.

It expressed particular outrage over the reported presence of six truckloads of policemen at the campaign venue, claiming that the officers failed to stop the attackers.

The movement also alleged that Omo-Agege had questioned whether the policemen were deployed to protect him or supervise an assassination attempt.

It called on the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, to investigate the identities of the commanders and the instructions given to the officers deployed to the scene.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday rejected what it said was the attempt by the NDC to portray the federal government as orchestrating a campaign to intimidate or push opposition parties out of Nigeria’s political space.

Special Adviser to the National Chairman of APC on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, in a statement in Abuja said the sweeping and unsubstantiated allegation should not be allowed to undermine public confidence in democratic institutions.

He noted: “The APC is a party of law and order. We do not encourage, condone or support political violence, intimidation, destruction of campaign materials or any action that violates the laws of the land, irrespective of the political affiliation of those involved.

“Our commitment to democracy is anchored on constitutionalism, the rule of law and respect for the rights of all Nigerians to participate freely in the political process.”

Tooki said it was important, however, that political parties understand that allegations of attacks and violence must be properly investigated, and anyone found culpable must face the full weight of the law.

He stressed that no political party should claim immunity for its members or presume guilt on the basis of political affiliation.

Tooki stressed that APC members, supporters and campaign structures have equally been victims of attacks, intimidation and destruction of campaign materials in different parts of the country.

He added: “We have not interpreted these unfortunate incidents as evidence of opposition-sponsored conspiracy against our party, nor have we sought to exploit them to discredit Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

“Nigeria is capable of defending its democracy through its constitutional provisions, electoral laws and established security institutions.

“Our democracy does not require sensational allegations or unnecessary appeals to foreign governments to function. What it requires is mutual respect, political maturity, tolerance and confidence in the institutions established to protect the rights of every citizen.”

The ruling party therefore urged the NDC and other political parties to desist from making sweeping allegations against the APC and the federal government without credible evidence.

Tooki said where genuine violations occur, the appropriate course is to report them to the relevant authorities, provide evidence and allow the law to take its course.

He said the APC remained committed to a peaceful, competitive and credible electoral process in which every political party is free to organise, campaign, mobilise and seek the mandate of Nigerians without fear or favour.