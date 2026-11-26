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Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organization (MDPCO) has queried President Bola Tinubu’s announced reduction of the expenditure profile of the 2026 national budget by N3.1 trillion, while retaining the original N31.4 trillion fiscal deficit and N29.2 trillion borrowing plan.

In a statement by the Director of Strategic Communications, Richard Ihediuwa, MDPCO

said the reduction in expenditure without a corresponding reduction in the fiscal deficit and borrowing plans further exposed the seething corruption in Nigeria’s fiscal coordination under the Tinubu administration while raising apprehension of a decoy by officials to siphon public funds.

It described the N3.1 trillion expenditure profile reduction as infinitesimal when juxtaposed with the massive budget padding including the appropriation of billions of naira for reportedly duplicated and non-existence projects.

According to the statement, “Additionally, the delayed recognition of existing obligations within the original 2026 budget—occurring merely a month before it lapses—highlights systemic inefficiencies and exposes deep-seated corruption and failure in fiscal planning, coordination, and implementation under President Tinubu.”

The MDPCO contended that the muddling up the national budget with the running of the 2024, 2025, and 2026 national budgets concurrently was not accidental, but apparently a deliberate tactic by officials of the APC-led administration to complicate expenditure and payment management, thereby creating loopholes for large-scale looting.

In other climes, he said, “President Tinubu should have honourably resigned from office for this abnormality and breech of the Appropriation Act and provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), which he swore to uphold, observe and protect.

“Our Campaign Organization therefore demands that President Tinubu should as a matter urgency, explain to Nigerians why he retained the original N31.4 trillion fiscal deficit and N29.2 trillion borrowing plan in the budget even after the expenditure reduction.

“President Tinubu should also explain why in spite of the over N20 trillion reportedly raised in foreign borrowing which has reached a staggering N166.7 trillion under his watch, no funds have been released for the implementation of the 2026 capital budget, leaving funding of projects only on the 30% carryover from the 2025 budget.

“The implementation of 2024/2025 budget provisions in 2026 explains the current stagnation in capital project execution. This comes with dire consequences of worsened economic hardship, grave infrastructure deficit with the risk of grounded economy if President Tinubu continues in power beyond May 29, 2027,” the campaign stressed.

The campaign, however, said “the only way out for our nation will be the adherence to strict budget cycle implementation as enunciated in the Makinde-Daura RESET Nigeria Agenda which favours fiscal discipline, transparency and open governance in the management of the nation’s finances and overall economy.”