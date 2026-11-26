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Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has Wednesday announced the reopening of Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri for flight operations following the successful completion of scheduled runway rehabilitation works and the subsequent approval granted by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The temporary runway closure, which commenced on 20th October 2026, was undertaken to facilitate essential rehabilitation works aimed at improving runway conditions, enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring compliance with applicable aviation safety standards.

Following post-rehabilitation technical assessments and inspections, the NCAA approved the reopening of Runway 17, subject to specified operational conditions.

A statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, FAAN, Henry Agbebire, noted the Authority particularly acknowledges and appreciates the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, and the Imo State Government for their invaluable support and significant contribution, especially towards the extension of the runway from 2,700 metres to 3,200 metres.

FAAN hinted the intervention underscores the importance of federal-state collaboration in advancing aviation infrastructure, enhancing air connectivity and stimulating regional economic development.

According to the statement, “The initial resumption of flight operations will be limited to daylight operations under Visual Flight Rules (VFR). Night operations and other applicable instrument flight operations will commence upon completion and verification of outstanding runway lighting installations.

“Appropriate safety measures will remain in place around areas where associated works are ongoing, in line with NCAA requirements.”

FAAN appreciated the patience and cooperation of airlines, passengers, host communities and other stakeholders throughout the temporary closure.

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to providing safe, secure and efficient airport infrastructure in accordance with national and international aviation standards.